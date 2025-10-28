Vote: Who is the Houston-SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - October 27, 2025
The Houston/SE High School Football Player of the week voting has begun with top performances from across the area.
With Week 9 now completed, we provided a list of 16 athletes who excelled from across the Houston area.
Houston/SE High School Football Player of the Week candidates - October 27, 2025
Myles Hamilton, Cypress Springs
Hamilton completed 15 of 19 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead Cypress Springs to a 52-0 road win against Cypress Park.
Timothy Potts, Houston King
Potts completed 14 of 23 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a 65-35 victory on the road against Kingwood.
Trysten Laughlin, Humble Kingwood
Laughlin caught four passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-35 loss to King. His longest reception was 92 yards.
Lil Eric Norris, Houston Waltrip
Norris caught two passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-12 victory over visiting Austin.
Demonte Ford, Spring Westfield
Ford rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in a 42-7 win over MacArthur.
JD Zurby, East Chambers
Zurby completed 9 of 20 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-52 victory against Kirbyville.
Sean Simon, La Porte
Simon ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lift La Porte past Crosby 28-21.
Da'veon Perkins, Houston North Forest
Perkins had four total tackles, two pass break-ups and two interceptions returned for two touchdowns in a 38-8 win over Washington (Houston).
Ja'keon Jackson, Houston Wharton
Jackson was 6-of-7 for 169 yards and four touchdowns, with a 28-yard rushing touchdown of his own, in the Wharton Tigers' 74-0 win over Harmony School of Innovation.
Cory Hosea, La Marque
Hosea ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 36-10 victory against Sweeny.
Lincoln Frazier, Willis
Frazier completed 15 of 21 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-7 win over Oak Ridge.
Jayden Warren, Iowa Colony
Warren had five receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-0 win over Fort Bend Marshall.
Tristin 't.k" Gaines, Waller
Gaines completed 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown, while adding three rushing touchdowns for 154 yards in a 31-21 win against Langham Creek.
Grayson Ochoa, Houston Strake Jesuit
Ochoa ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 49-28 win over Alief Taylor.
Curtland Woods, Bay City
Woods marked a season-high 14 total tackles, while adding two tackles for loss and two solo tackles in a 35-17 win over El Campo.
Khylan Davis, Fort Bend Hightower
Davis completed 16 of 21 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, with three rushing touchdowns of his own for 105 yards in the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes' 63-7 win over Fort Bend Austin.
