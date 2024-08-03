High School

Vote: Who is the most underrated Central Texas high school football team entering 2024?

SBLive narrowed down 16 finalists across Central Texas. Now, we want to hear from you

Cody Thorn

Weiss freshman Tre Moore leaps over Hutto's Braylon Beckworth (21) in a district finale in Pflugerville on Nov. 2, 2023.
Weiss freshman Tre Moore leaps over Hutto's Braylon Beckworth (21) in a district finale in Pflugerville on Nov. 2, 2023. / Paul Knight/Special to American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

This week, SBLive took a look at the most underrated Central Texas high school football teams entering 2024. 

That was the second of six regions that where we will look at teams that are flying under the radar entering the season across the Lone Star state. 

Who will be the team from the CenTex area that will make an impact this year?

We looked at a combination of factors such as returning players, players who won awards last year, new coaching hires and impact transfers. We looked at teams in San Antonio, Austin, Waco and places in between.

Now, we want to hear from you.

What team do you feel is the most underrated Central Texas high school football team heading this upcoming season?

Read our case for each team and scroll down and cast a vote below. Voting remains open until Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Central time).

UNDERRATED CENTRAL TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM WATCH LIST

Buda Johnson Jaguars 

Waco Midway Panthers

Killen Harker Heights Knights

Pflugerville Weiss Wolves

San Antonio Southwest Dragons

Converse Judson Rockets

Austin LBJ Jaguars

Waco University Trojans

New Braunfels Unicorns

Round Rock McNeil Mavericks

Lake Belton Broncos

San Antonio Brandeis Broncos

San Antonio Roosevelt Rough Riders

Hutto Hippos

College Station Cougars

Austin St. Michael’s Catholic Warriors

