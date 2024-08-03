Vote: Who is the most underrated Central Texas high school football team entering 2024?
This week, SBLive took a look at the most underrated Central Texas high school football teams entering 2024.
That was the second of six regions that where we will look at teams that are flying under the radar entering the season across the Lone Star state.
>> Most underrated Central Texas high school football teams entering 2024
Who will be the team from the CenTex area that will make an impact this year?
We looked at a combination of factors such as returning players, players who won awards last year, new coaching hires and impact transfers. We looked at teams in San Antonio, Austin, Waco and places in between.
Now, we want to hear from you.
What team do you feel is the most underrated Central Texas high school football team heading this upcoming season?
Read our case for each team and scroll down and cast a vote below. Voting remains open until Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Central time).
UNDERRATED CENTRAL TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM WATCH LIST
Buda Johnson Jaguars
Waco Midway Panthers
Killen Harker Heights Knights
Pflugerville Weiss Wolves
San Antonio Southwest Dragons
Converse Judson Rockets
Austin LBJ Jaguars
Waco University Trojans
New Braunfels Unicorns
Round Rock McNeil Mavericks
Lake Belton Broncos
San Antonio Brandeis Broncos
San Antonio Roosevelt Rough Riders
Hutto Hippos
College Station Cougars
Austin St. Michael’s Catholic Warriors
-- Cody Thorn |@SBLiveTX