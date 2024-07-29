Central Texas high school football: 5 most underrated teams entering 2024
The Texas High School football season is approaching as the calendar prepares to flip into the best time of the year — the start of games in August. The first games will be on Aug. 29.
Many of the top-tier programs remain among the upper echelon, but who are some of the teams that are flying under the radar heading into 2024?
SBLive is scouring the Lone Star State to identify the most under-the-radar schools entering the state that are poised to over-perform on expectations. After zeroing in on thefive most underrated teams in North Texas (and then some) and Southeast Texas, we turn to Central Texas.
Here are five schools to watch out for San Antonio, Waco, Austin and the rest of CenTex:
5 MOST UNDERRATED TEAMS IN CENTRAL TEXAS ENTERING 2024
BUDA JOHNSON JAGUARS (6A)
2023 record: 5-5 | 2024 schedule
The Jaguars may be one of the teams that benefit from the UIL realignment that was announced earlier this year. They are now in a district without powerhouses Lake Travis and Austin Westlake. The Jaguars have 14 starters back, including running Kael Whatnot, who ran for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns in 8 games. Senior Garrett Hall started three games last year at quarterback and will inherit the offense this year after thrown for 403 yards and 3 touchdowns. The defense returns its top tackler in DB/LB Carlos Lujan (86) and LB Dre Giello (62) was third.
WACO MIDWAY PANTHERS (6A)
2023 record: 5-6 | 2024 Schedule
The Panthers have a mix of returning starters and a new head coach that has a proven track record of winning. Midway hired Joe Gillespie, who was 74-24 in his stint at Stephenville from 2008-14. Since then, he’s been at college, serving as a defensive coordinator at Tulsa and TCU — when they reached the championship game. Of the 12 starters back, it is split with six on both sides of the ball. Sophomore ATH Tyler Seith, a two-sport standout who had 596 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns last year. On defense, Oklahoma State pledge Donovan Jones is back at linebacker after having 71 tackles, 6 TFL and 1 interception last year. First-team all-district pick Carlos Tolton is back at defensive end.
KILLEEN HARKER HEIGHTS KNIGHTS (6A)
2023 record: 7-4 | 2024 schedule
In his first year at the helm, Mark Humble guided the Knights to a fourth straight winning season despite a 1-2 start. The season ended with a loss to DeSoto in the playoffs. There are 12 starters back this year, including seven on offense. During the 7-on-7 season, the Knights were 25-5. WR Tyler ‘TJ’ Johnson had 890 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last year and was offered by Air Force in May. Senior Kai McMillan was an all-district pick at KR and WR. He had a line of 38/711/8 hauling in passes. Air Force pledge Kaden Butler ran for 906 yards and 10 scores. The defensive needs to replace all-state linebacker Gabriel Anderson-Dale, but senior FS Brian Hood was a first-team all-district pick after having 76 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS WOLVES (5A)
2023 record: 9-2 | 2024 schedule
For a school that opened in August 2017, there’s a lot of firsts are still to come. Perhaps a notable one is back-to-back winning seasons, which hasn’t happened yet. The Wolves are in a good spot though with a total of 14 starters back, nine of them on offense. QB Jax Brown, the 12-6A co-offensive MVP, is coming off a season where he threw for 2,860 yards and 33 touchdowns. He committed to New Mexico State on July 25. WR Adrian Wilson is headed to Arizona State and had 927 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. RB Braiden Wooley ran for 662 yards and 6 touchdowns, both team highs. DB Jorian Guinn Jr. was the district defensive newcomer of the year and he’s the team’s top returning tackler with 64 stops.
SAN ANTONIO SOUTHWEST DRAGONS (5A)
2023 record: 9-2 | 2024 schedule
The Dragons have the playoff pedigree, making it every season since 2006. However, only twice advanced to the third round of the postseason in that stretch. This could be a year to get over that hump with 9 starters back on offense and 7 on defense for Coach Alex Franco. The offensive line returns four starters and the top four ball carriers, in terms of yards, are back led by junior Jah Mills, who had 660 yards and 10 scores. Aazeryuan “Z” Voss had 49/798/8 catching the ball while adding 5 interceptions. ATH Tyson Been had 362 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns and his 218 yards receiving was second on the team. On defense, the Idaho commit had 90 tackles and 5 interceptions. Senior LB Tristin Quintanilla had a team-high 149 tackles last year and broke the school’s power-clean record of 285 pounds in the offseason.
