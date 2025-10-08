Vote: Who should be considered the CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? Oct. 7, 2025
We’ve rounded up the candidates, and now it’s your turn to vote on who you think deserves to be recognized as the Central Texas High School on SI Football Player of the Week.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Voting remains open until Monday, Oct. 13, at 11:59 p.m.
The poll is near the bottom of the page, below the write-ups on each athlete.
CenTex High School Football Player of the Week candidates
Oct. 7, 2025
Chase Ames, Dripping Springs
In a massive performance against Austin, Ames accounted for seven touchdowns in a 56-14 victory against Austin. The junior quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 393 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.
Tacoma Ames, Buda Hays
Passing, rushing, receiving, Ames did it all in a win against Lockhart. The senior athlete completed 10-of-16 passes for 119 yards (with a long of 46 yards), rushed six times for 31 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 62 yards.
Josiah Coronado, Burnet
He averaged 10.2 yards per carry in Friday’s 46-36 win against San Angelo Lake View. A senior running back, Coronado rushed 18 times for 184 yards – including a long of 56 yards – and scored three TDs.
Cove Darbyshire, Austin Anderson
Guiding Anderson to a 64-12 win against visiting Kyle Lehman, the junior quarterback was nearly perfect throwing the ball. He completed 12-of-14 passes for 229 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and averaged 19.1 yards per completion.
Luke Davis, Llano
Racking up five touchdowns in a 58-7 shelling of Florence, Davis, a junior quarterback, completed 5-of-6 passes for 199 yards, four touchdowns an no interceptions while also rushing one time for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Cormyc Guerrero, Georgetown East View
How’s this for dominance? The senior quarterback was a proverbial thorn in the side of Temple Lake Belton last week. He amassed 494 yards of offense and five touchdowns in East View’s 49-36 victory – completing 17-of-27 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 10 times for 183 yards and three TDs.
Kobe Halverson, Fischer Canyon Lake
A statement game for the sophomore saw him contribute in all three phases. Halverson caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, blocked a field goal and recovered a fumble in a win against Fredericksburg.
Corbin Kepler, Lampasas
The hard-hitting senior linebacker was all over the field in a 42-35 victory over Lorena. Kepler led the charge on defense, stacking up 14 tackles, including nine solo, and had one tackle for loss.
Rhys Moreno, Austin Bowie
Bowie took down Del Valle 48-21 thanks to a big night from their junior running back. Averaging 10.1 yards per carry with a long of 39, Moreno rushed 17 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns.
Jahiem Porter, Cedar Park
When Cedar Park needed a big play on defense, Porter stepped up. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker recorded 12 solo tackles, including three for loss, broke up a pass and had six quarterback hurries in a 48-35 win against Leander Rouse.
Jaiden Riley, Marion
The 6-foot-4 senior has been on a heater the last three weeks. Coming off a nine-catch, 203-yard game with four touchdowns against Poteet, Riley had another big night Friday with four catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns against Luling.
Jaxon Schad, Pflugerville Weiss
A 5-foot-11 sophomore, Schad’s sparkling night under center led to a 68-0 win against Cedar Creek – improving the Wolves to 5-1. He went 18-of-20 passing for 332 yards, five TDs and no picks while also rushing three times for 20 yards and another touchdown.
Javarlyn Smith, Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson
Austin Travis didn’t have an answer for the senior receiver. Smith caught five passes for 120 yards and scored four touchdowns in LBJ’s 69-9 victory. He averaged 24 yards per reception.
Cooper Tougas, Round Rock Cedar Ridge
His clutch kicks spelled the difference in Friday’s 42-38 win against Round Rock Stony Point. The senior kicker was perfect, nailing all four extra-point attempts and went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 36 yards.
Trey Walton, College Station
Walton’s legs carried College Station to a 48-28 win against Pflugerville Hendrickson. The junior running back rushed 13 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 13.8 yards per carry.
