Vote: Who Should be San Antonio/South Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (11/23/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 17-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner Logan Spalding of Ingram Tom Moore
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Josh Norval, Corpus Christi Calallen, Linebacker
Norval and Corpus Christi Calallen dominated Fischer Canyon Lake, 42-14, as the junior linebacker recorded 13 tackles with a sack.
Levi Golla, New Braunfels, Quarterback
Led by Golla, the Unicorns advanced with a 63-29 victory over McAllen Memorial, as the senior was 15 of 22 for 204 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 49 more yards and a sixth score.
Barrett Fallon, San Antonio Davenport, Running Back
Fallon ran wild against Port Lavaca Calhoun in playoff action, racking up 106 yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 victory.
Rayshun Hurt, San Antonio Johnson, Running Back
Hurt rushed 21 times for 154 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 56-37 triumph vs. Hutto.
Jordan Lampkin, San Marcos, Wide Receiver
Lampkin was unguardable in a 33-3 playoff victory vs. Edinburg, catching eight passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yarder.
Jaxon Keown, Rockport-Fulton, Running Back
Behind Keown’s 139 yards and three touchdowns, Rockport-Fulton earned a 56-28 playoff win over Salado.
Zander Wills, Refugio, Running Back
Wills, a senior, rushed just 11 times for racked up 204 yards and three trips to the end zone in a 42-21 win over Rosbud-Lott.
Maverick Jacobs, Wimberley, Running Back
Jacobs was on a mission in a 45-20 victory vs. Robstown, rushing 18 times for 195 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Isaiah Gaitan, San Antonio Pieper, Quarterback
Gaitan was a precise 22-for-32 passing for 405 yards and five touchdowns as San Antonio Pieper got by Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 42-35.
Jaxxon Marie, Cuero, Quarterback
Marie and the Gobblers were ahead of schedule with Thanksgiving right around the corner, blasting Gonzalez, 35-14, as the senior had 145 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding 66 yards rushing and two more scores.
Germaquis Robinson, Yoakum, Running Back
Welcome to the playoffs Mr. Robinson, as the freshman rushed 24 times for 305 yards, scoring a pair of touchdowns as Yoakum clipped Fairfield, 36-29.
