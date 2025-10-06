Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/6/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 2-4. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 12, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Cornelius Anthony II, jr., Fort Bend Hightower
Anthony II was unblockable with 11 total tackles (nine for loss) and three sacks in a 61-7 victory over Fort Bend Dulles.
2. Giavani Baker, sr., Shadow Creek
Baker recovered two fumbles as Shadow Creek blew by Dobie, 47-24.
3. Torian Brown, so., Westbury
Brown had a monster game in a 58-36 win over Milby with three interceptions and seven total tackles.
4. Troy Brown, sr., Amarillo
Brown piled up 14 total tackles (two for loss) in a 24-21 loss to Abilene.
5. Preston Carothers, jr., Lewisville
Carothers had two sacks and five total tackles in a 46-0 shutout of Braswell.
6. Robert Gonzales III, sr., Harlan
Gonzales III tallied eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 45-7 victory over Marshall.
7. Ryelan Morris, sr., Honey Grove
Morris, a Stanford commit, had a 108-yard kick-six in a 53-19 rout of Como-Pickton. The senior also ran for two touchdowns.
8. Ayden O’Donnell, jr., Clark
O’Donnell was unstoppable in a 28-21 win over Churchill with seven total tackles (six for loss) and four sacks.
9. Christopher Racey, so., Ridge Point
Racey finished with seven total tackles (4.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries as Ridge Point easily dispatched Fort Bend Bush, 62-14.
10. Demari Ruth, jr., Ryan
Ruth filled up the box score with 16 total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 15-14 loss to Aledo.
11. Quinten Valverde, sr., Mission Veterans Memorial
Valverde had a 103-yard pick-six, two pass breakups and four total tackles in a 42-19 win over Hanna. The senior also had a receiving touchdown.
12. Cooper Witten, jr., Liberty Christian
Witten notched 16 total tackles and a forced fumble as Liberty Christian edged West Plains, 41-35. He also had seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Witten is the son of former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.
13. Ben’treal Wright, sr., Channelview
Wright had 13 total tackles and two sacks in a 32-21 loss to Humble.
—
