Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/27/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 23-25. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Tivy’s Josh Wheatfall for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Wheatfall picked off two passes — returning one to the end zone — and recorded four total tackles and a pass breakup in a 63-14 victory over McCollum.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Jonathan Anderson II, sr., Midlothian Heritage
Anderson II notched four total tackles (2.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a 52-20 win over Poteet.
2. Peyton Bjorgaard, jr., Magnolia West
Bjorgaard had eight total tackles, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in a 31-26 loss to Tomball Memorial.
3. Preston Crayton, jr., Hebron
Crayton picked off two passes and finished with four total tackles in a 45-43 loss to Lewisville.
4. Luke Davis, so., Vandegrift
Davis recorded a critical fourth-quarter interception in a 44-34 victory over Hutto.
5. Aaron Edmonds, sr., San Antonio Christian
Edmonds had two interceptions — returning one to the end zone — and scored another touchdown on offense in a 41-6 rout of St. Anthony.
6. Isaiah Haynes, jr., Colleyville Heritage
Haynes tallied 11 total tackles and an interception as Colleyville Heritage edged Mansfield Summit, 28-21.
7. Khyren Haywood, jr., Guyer
Haywood had five total tackles (three for loss), two sacks and an interception in a 29-0 shutout of Little Elm.
8. Avion Lucas, jr., Shoemaker
Lucas piled up 14 total tackles in a 30-27 loss to Copperas Cove.
9. Zay Owens, sr., Carthage
Owens dominated with five total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in a 62-7 rout of Bullard.
10. Da’veon Perkins, jr., North Forest
Perkins intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns in a 38-8 trouncing of Washington. The junior also had four total tackles and two pass breakups.
11. CJ Spellmeier, sr., Stephenville
Spellmeier had seven total tackles (three for loss) and two quarterback hurries in a 49-7 rout of Lampass.
12. Matt Stuckey, sr., Byron Nelson
Stuckey recorded seven total tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 41-3 win over Northwest.
13. Lawson Tubb, jr., Longview
Tubb led the way with 14 total tackles (three for loss) as Longview took down Rockwall-Heath, 31-7.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
