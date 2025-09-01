Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/1/2025)
Texas high school football is officially back, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Aug. 28-30. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Tyler Armstrong, so., Shoemaker
Armstrong returned an interception 55 yards to the end zone in a 56-28 win over Round Rock.
2. Jeremiah Cruz, so., Wagner
Cruz had 10 total tackles and two sacks in a 49-19 drubbing of Long Creek.
3. Jose De La Rosa, sr., Americas
De La Rosa finished with two sacks and two quarterback hurries as Americas downed El Paso Coronado, 41-9.
4. Devin Felan, sr., McCollum
Felan notched 13 total tackles in a 30-27 loss to South San Antonio.
5. Carson Ham, jr., Southlake Carroll
Ham recorded a key early interception in Southlake Carroll’s 49-0 shutout of Midland.
6. Maddox Jennings, so., London
Jennings intercepted two passes in a 28-21 victory over Bishop.
7. Ke’Shaad Johnson, so., Legacy
Johnson had the game-sealing interception to secure a 28-22 win over Lubbock Coronado.
8. Micah Mitchell, sr., Flour Bluff
Mitchell tallied six total tackles and a pair of sacks as Flour Bluff cruised to a 42-14 win.
9. Braylon Williams, jr., Lamar
Williams dominated in a 15-14 loss to Plano West with 22 total tackles (2.5 for loss).
10. Sager Zamzow, sr., Argyle
Zamzow tallied 11 total tackles in a 44-21 loss to Lone Star.
