Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (05/07/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like softball, golf, and track and field during the week of April 28-May 3.
Golf teams in UIL and TAPPS held state meets, while UIL and TAPPS track and field teams also at the state meets.
Congrats to Aubrey Flores from the San Antonio Harlan softball team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. She got 82.39% of the votes.
The UTSA recorded career strikeout No. 700 on April 25 in a playoff win against San Antonio Churchill. She had 17 Ks in 9 2/3 innings in the series.
We broke baseball away for a separate player of the week poll by Levi Payton. Click below to look for that poll.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Tuesday, May 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Evan Anderson, Tomball Concordia Lutheran boys golf
In a rain-shortened TAPPS 6A championship, he shot a 103 to win the title by three shots.
Alice Anne Belf, Carrollton Peace of Prince girls golf
The sophomore shot a two-day score of 152 and won the TAPPS 4A title by four shots on April 29.
Alicia Bellendir, Coppell girls golf
The junior shot 142 to take home the Class 6A title by two shots on April 29 and helped the Cowgirls win the team title as well.
Sophia Bendet, Universal City Randolph girls track and field
She won the 800-meter run in a Class 3A record, 2:09.10 at the UIL meet in Austin.
Layla Bennett, Pearland softball
The Central Florida pledge hit a walkoff home run — with two outs — to give the Lady Oilers a 14-13 win over Atascocita on Friday in a Class 6A Division I area game.
Matthew Boughton, Colleyville Covenant Christian boys track and field
The Texas A&M baseball signee won the Class 4A TAPPS high jump and long jump title. The long jump title was his 3rd of his career.
Addyson Bristow, Canyon girls track and field
She anchored the 4x400-meter relay team that set a new UIL Class 4A record and then set two individual state records in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
Ainsley Burns, Mason girls golf
The junior led the Cowgirls to the 2A team title after winning the individual state championship, ending with a 68 on Day 2 in Austin.
Aaliyah Cobb, Dallas First Baptist girls track and field
At the 2A TAPPS finals, the senior won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump, helping her school take home first place. She broke a state record in the 200 that had stood for 21 years.
Lila Coria, League City Clear Creek softball
In an 11-6 win against Alvin in a Class 6A Division II area game, the freshman’s grand slam helped the Lady Wildcats to pull away early and advance.
Meredith Davidson, Mansfield Legacy softball
On Friday, she hit a pair of home runs and drove in 4 in a 9-3 win against Midland.
Samantha Ennin, Plano John Paul II girls track and field
The Stanford pledge won the long jump and long jump title at the TAPPS 6A championships, held May 1-3 in Hewitt.
Avery Glanzer, Fort Worth Benbrook girls golf
She birdied her final hole and cruised to the Class 4A UIL title, shooting a 2-under 142 at the championships held in Kingsland.
Madeleine Holland, Argyle Liberty Christian girls track and field
The senior won first in the 6A 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, helping the Lady Warriors take second in the team standings.
Jaicee Jasmer, Sulphur Springs girls track and field
The senior repeated as the Class 4A pole vault champion and her height of 14-4 was a new state record for all classes and is No. 1 in the country.
Priyanka Kamath, League City Clear Springs girls tennis
The top-seeded sophomore overcame a first-set loss to win the final two sets, 6-2 and 6-1, to take first at the Region III-6A meet on Tuesday.
Cooper Lutkenhaus, Justin Northwest boys track and field
The sophomore set a Texas state record in the 800-meter run at the UIL 6A finals with a time of 1:47.04 to win the state title. He was second in the 400.
Audrey Marler, Lenorah Grady girls golf
The junior shot 156 over the two-day UIL Class 1A finals to take home first place at championships held in Leander.
Katy Merchant, Gunter girls golf
The senior won a 1-hole player against Maypearl’s Ella Forner to claim the Class 3A on April 29 in Austin.
Taylor Nunez, Universal City Randolph girls track and field
She won the long jump for the 4th year in a row and set a new Class 3A record. She also broke the state record in the 100 (11.22) finished with 35 total points by herself with a win in the 200 and was on the 4x400-meter relay as well. She was named the athlete of the meet.
Addie Surber, Montgomery Lake Creek girls golf
She became her school’s first-ever golf champion on April 29. She took home the UIL Class 5A title by winning a 1-hole playoff against Megan Lee from Frisco Independence after both shot 140.
CJ Williams, Frisco Heritage boys track and field
At the UIL 5A finals, he set a new state record in the discus with a throw of 201 feet, 4 inches. The previous mark has been held for 29 years.
Taylor Wiseman, Childress girls track and field
The Oregon pledge became a three-time state champion in the shot put and discus at the UIL Class 3A finals. She set a new state record in the shot put with a throw of 47-2.
Emil Zahariev, Houston Clear Lake boys tennis
The sophomore won at No. 1 singles in the Region III-6A meet on Tuesday, going 4-0 on the day.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
