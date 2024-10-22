Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (10/22/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Congratulations to College Station's Rowen Skinner, who ran away with last week's Texas Athlete of the Week vote after winning the UIL 5A District 17 race.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email andy@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Henley Anderson, Dripping Springs volleyball
She led the Tigers in kills in two matches this week, a 3-1 win over Austin Westlake — 23 — on Tuesday and then had 15 in a win against Austin Lake Travis on Friday.
Keely Anderson, Dickinson volleyball
The senior had 40 assists and 14 digs in a 3-0 win over League City Clear Creek on Tuesday, clinching a second straight playoff berth for the Lady Gators.
Braden Belew, Midland Christian boys cross country
At the TAPPS 5A District 1 finals, the junior picked up his third win of the year running 16:11.16.60 at the course at Southwest Christian High School in Fort Worth on Saturday.
Chloe Cheatham, Cypress Bridgeland girls water polo
The junior scored four times and dished out 4 assists in an 11-7 win over Round Rock Westwood on Friday. On Tuesday, she had three goals and an assist in a 12-2 win over Houston Stratford.
Harper Counts, Austin Brentwood Christian Academy girls cross country
The junior ran 12:14.31 to take first place in the girl 2-mile race at the TAPPS District 5-2A XC Championships on Saturday in Austin.
Kennedy Crayton, Allen volleyball
In wins over Plano West and Princeton, the junior totaled 25 kills, 28 digs and four aces or the Lady Eagles.
Ryleigh Davis, Mansfield Lake Ridge volleyball
The Jackson State pledge went over 1,500 assists in her career this past week in wins against Crowley and North Crowley.
Aizlyn Dewberry, Wink volleyball
The senior had 20 wins, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 11 digs in a 3-0 win over Bronte on Friday. That same day, she had 15 kills, 2 aces and digs in a 3-0 Iraan.
Crystal Espinoza, El Paso Ysleta volleyball
In a 3-0 sweep over El Paso Mountain View, the junior had a team-high 17 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career. She followed up with 22 in a win over El Paso Riverside on Friday.
Claire Ewert, Rockwall-Heath girls water polo
The junior helped the Hawks pick up an 11-8 win over Conroe Woodlands College Park on Tuesday in a playoff game. She had five goals and also added an assist.
Genna Gandara, El Paso Eastlake volleyball
For the 11th time this season, the sophomore had 40 or more assists in a game. In a 3-0 sweep over El Paso Socorro, she had 47 assists and 10 digs.
Gracie Hobin, Katy Seven Lakes volleyball
The sophomore had 16 digs, 15 kills and 13 service points in a 3-1 win over Katy on Tuesday. On Friday, she had 13 kills, 3 blocks and 8 digs in a 3-1 win over Katy Paetow.
Julius Hoxhaj, Boerne-Champion boys water polo
The sophomore had 19 goals and 4 assists in three wins for the Chargers. On Tuesday, he had 8 in a 25-12 win over San Antonio Churchill. He had 5 in a 24-8 win over San Antonio Brennan on Friday and scored 6 goals in a 20-9 win over San Antonio Alamo Heights on Saturday.
Gracie Lawson, Grandview volleyball
The junior had a double-double with 34 assists and 11 digs in a 3-0 win over Keene on Tuesday. She passed 1,500 career assists the week prior for the Zebras.
Jurnee Lee, Colleyville Heritage girls golf
At the Centennial Invitational on Tuesday, Lee was part of a 1-2-3 finish for the Panthers. She took home medalist honors and Colleyville Heritage took home first place with a 312 team score.
Charis Mathis, Colleyville Heritage girls tennis
In a 10-9 win over Grapevine, the freshman won in a tiebreaker to give the Panthers a win over the rival Mustangs on Tuesday.
Camille Middleton, Fort Worth Boswell volleyball
The Prairie View A&M commit had 23 kills, 13 service points, 36 digs and 2 blocks in a 3-2 win over Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday.
Jordyn Moore, Argyle volleyball
The 6-foot-1 senior had a triple-double in a 3-1 in over Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday, posting 22 assists, 20 digs and 12 kills. The Colgate pledge now has more than 2,300 career assists.
Colton Nealis, Round Rock boys water polo
The sophomore had 7 goals and 2 assists in a 15-13 win over the Dragons over Austin on Tuesday. The 7 goals tied a season-high, which happened two previous times.
Sarah O’Dell, Tomball Memorial volleyball
The 5-foot-11 junior had 14 digs and 18 kills — her first double-double of the season — in the Wildcats’ 3-1 win over Spring Klein Cain on Tuesday.
Sophia Ontiveros, El Paso Canutillo volleyball
The junior had a season-high 59 assists and 17 digs in a 3-2 win over El Paso Andress on Tuesday. With 82 assists in her last two games, she has 572 on the season.
Ella Randall, Katy Taylor volleyball
In a 3-2 win over Katy on Tuesday, the senior filled up the stat sheet with 45 assists, 11 digs, 12 service points and six kills.
Addison Rowe, Carthage volleyball
In a win over Longview Pine Tree, the Ladydawgs got 19 assists, 10 digs and 13 kills from the 6-foot senior.
Julianne Smykla, Austin Valor South girls cross country
Running at the Valor South invitational on Oct. 19, the sophomore ran a personal-best 12:30.04 in the 3,200-meter run at Pace Bend Park.
Noah Williams, Houston St. Pius X boys cross country
The junior repeated as the TAPPS 6A District 4 champion by running 16:13.12 on Thursday in San Antonio.
