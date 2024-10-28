Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately. This past week saw team tennis and boys and girls water polo wrap up the season.
Congratulations to El Paso Canutillo's Sophia Ontiveros, who ran away with last week's Texas Athlete of the Week vote after logging 59 assists and 17 digs in a win over El Paso Andreas.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
London Baker, Hereford volleyball
In a 3-0 sweep over Borger on Tuesday, the senior had a triple-double with 21 assists, 13 kills and 11 digs for the Lady Whitefaces.
Jensen Betzen, Canyon Randall co-ed tennis
The freshman helped wrap up the 4A UIL State Championship by winning the final boys singles match in a 10-4 win against Wills Point in the title match on Thursday. He also won in doubles with Sawyer Eason.
Mia Cross, College Station Texas A&M Consolidated volleyball
The junior recorded her 500th kill thanks to recording 13 in a 3-0 win over Brenham on Oct. 22. The Tigers locked up the District 17-5A title with the win.
Bryce Denton, Anna boys cross country
The senior won the district meet last week and added the UIL Region II title in the 5A race on Tuesday. He ran 15:19.17 and had nearly a 30-second winning margin for the Coyotes.
Jamie de Zwart, League City Clear Creek boys water polo
The senior was the MVP of the Class 6A finals with 4 goals, an assist and a steal. He helped the Wildcats finish 32-0-1 and handed defending champion Flower Mound Marcus its first loss of the year.
Anwi Duduka, Round Rock Westwood co-ed tennis
The junior won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Maya Rajan to win at girls No. 1 doubles. Westwood beat Katy Seven Lakes, 10-3, on Oct. 24 to win a third straight Class 6A team title.
Lily Fawcett, Cypress Bridgeland girls cross country
The Colorado State pledge qualified for the state final for the fourth time by winning the UIL Region II championship on Monday in Grand Prairie by running 17:32.28. She helped the Lady Bears win the school’s first regional championship.
Aiden Fitzgerald, Friendswood boys cross country
Win No. 4 on the year was the third in a row this season for the junior. He ran 15:19.73, his second-best time of the year, to take first place in the UIL Region III 5A race in Huntsville.
Melina Gonzalez, El Paso Pebble Hills volleyball
The junior outside hitter had a double-double with 27 kills and 22 digs in a 3-2 win over El Paso Socorro on Tuesday.
Hannah Hester, Beckville volleyball
In a 3-0 sweep over Timpson on Tuesday, the senior had 17 assists, 14 digs, 6 aces and 5 kills. The 6 aces were a career-high.
Mallory Kesler, Clute Brazoswood girls water polo
In the state title game, she had 5 goals and added four steals in an 11-9 overtime win over Richmond Foster on Saturday.
Jamie Klander, Katy Mayde Creek girls cross country
Running at the UIL Region III race in Huntsville on Monday, the junior was a runner-up for the Lady Rams by running 17:42. That set the tone for Mayde Creek to qualify for state for the first time in school history.
Trudi Kosman, Frisco Centennial co-ed tennis
The Titans repeated as the Class 5A champion on Friday. She won at No. 1 girls doubles with Kritika Voruganti and won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Lathan Lewter, Canyon boys cross country
At the Class 4A Region I Championship in Lubbock, the senior won by 26 seconds with a time of 15:22.20, part of a 1-2-3 finish for Canyon.
Sarah Mendoza, Colleyville Heritage volleyball
For the 24th game in a row, she recorded double-digit digs for the Panthers. The latest was 18 in a 3-0 win against Denton Ryan. The Central Florida pledge has more than 1,400 digs in her career.
Ben Pearce, Houston Stratford boys cross country
At the UIL Region III Championships on Monday, the senior ran a personal-best 15:08.32 — almost 20 seconds faster than any other race this year — in the Class 6A race in Huntsville.
LynnLee Ramirez, Canyon Randall co-ed tennis
The sophomore joined Gabby Dishong in winning at No. 1 doubles. In her match at No. 5 singles, she won in straight sets in the Class 4A State Team Tennis Championships.
Nathan Salinas, Mission Sharyland boys cross country
For the fourth time this season, the junior took home first place. This week he ran 15:52.47 to win the UIL Class 5A Region IV Championship on Oct. 21 in Corpus Christi.
Rohan Sheth, Frisco Centennial co-ed tennis
Frisco Centennial won the Class 5A title again. The sophomore provided a win in doubles — with Akshay Kommineni — and had one of the two wins in boys singles.
Chloe Sirkin, Grapevine girls golf
The senior, a former state champion, shot 140 over the two-day event at the Glen Rose Fall Tournament on Oct. 25-26 to take first place.
Eleanor Smith, San Marcos girls cross country
The sophomore picked up a win in the UIL Class 6A Region IV championships on Monday in Corpus Christi. She ran 18:22.99 — more than a minute faster than her time in the same race last year.
Brady Solansky, Comal Smithson Valley girls cross country
The freshman picked up her second win of the year and ran a personal-best 18:05.58 at the UIL Region IV Class 5A Championships on Monday in Corpus Christi.
Kendall Timme, Richardson JJ Pearce volleyball
The 6-foot-2 senior, who has committed to DePaul, had 35 kills and 27 digs in a 3-2 victory over Richardson Lake Highlands on Tuesday in a District 7-6A clash.
Ada Lyn Wilkinson, Keller Timber Creek girls golf
Playing at the Falcons Fall Invitational on Tuesday, she tied for first place in the event held at Iron Horse Golf Course in North Richland Hills.
Daniel Zhang, Round Rock Westwood co-ed tennis
The junior won a doubles match with Devon Zhang and then won in at No. 3 singles. Westwood beat Katy Seven Lakes on Oct. 24 to win a third straight Class 6A team title.
