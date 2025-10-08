Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 7, 2025
Week 6 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and North Texas.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Oct. 2-4 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
The previous winner was Greeley McAden from Tioga with 42.52%. The Bulldogs hammered Trenton, 72-0, on Friday. The senior quarterback was 23 of 25 passing for 481 yards and 8 TDs in one half of action.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Parker Almanza, Trophy Club Byron Nelson
The Baylor commit did a little bit of everything in a 49-7 win over Keller Timber Creek. He was 18 for 25 passing for 72 yards, but connected on 4 touchdown passes. The former tight end also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Hawkins.
Braylin Barnett, Mansfield Timberview
The 5-foot-10 junior had 7 catches for 108 yards and scored three times to help the Wolves knock off Arlington Juan Seguin, 30-23. His TD catches included two for 16 yards and another for 15 yards.
Kameron Coleman, Fort Worth Brewer
He went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season with a 26-carry, 353-yard effort against Denton on Friday. He had three touchdowns in the 38-17 win.
Jaylen Dotson, West Mesquite
During a 65-0 blowout win against Carrollton R.L. Turner, the senior completed 6 of 9 passes for 160 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Jayshon Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland
The 5-foot-10, 188-pound junior ran 15 times for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Keller Fossil Ridge.
Hayes Hackney, Prosper Walnut Grove
The sophomore threw six touchdown passes to six different targets in a 70-10 win over Frisco Memorial on Thursday. Hackney completed 31 of 41 passes for 348 yards.
Ashtyn “AJ” Johnson, Burleson
The Elks’ sophomore receiver had three catches for 169 yards and all three of them were touchdowns in a 36-14 win over Grapevine.
Jalen Lott, Frisco Panther Creek
The Oregon pledge hauled in 130 yards on 8 receptions and scored three times in a 51-12 win over Paris.
Carter Massey, Flower Mound
The Jaguars picked up a 49-26 win against Little Elm. Massey had 15 catches for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns for Flower Mound.
Carlton Mims, Little Elm
In a loss to Flower Mound, the senior hauled in 8 catches for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Lobos.
Ryelan Morris, Honey Grove
The Stanford pledge had a rare touchdown in a 53-19 win over Como-Pickton on Friday. He went back and fielded a missed field goal and returned it 105 yards for a Kick-6. He also ran for 78 yards and 2 TDs.
Tyce Payne, Vernon
The sophomore did a bit of everything in a 49-13 win over then-unbeaten Ponder. He had 6 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 catch for a 28-yard TD and 13 carries for 142 yards and 4 TDs.
Buck Randall, Dallas Highland Park
The Scots’ QB threw for 379 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 52-35 win over Red Oak. The junior completed 21 of 25 passes in the victory.
Angelo Renda, Southlake Carroll
In a convincing 63-28 win over Keller, the Pitt pledge completed 21 of 26 passes for 401 yards and 5 touchdowns. On the ground, he had a pair of carries for 71 yards and a TD.
Bryce Robinson, Prosper
In a 72-6 win over Prosper Rock Hill, the junior ran for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Lucas Sawyer, Richardson
Richardson improved to 2-2 with a 61-13 win against Irving. Sawyer completed 21 of 27 passes for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns in the victory.
Luke Susko, Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus
The senior had touchdowns on 3 of his 8 catches for the Maruarders in a 49-42 loss to Carrollton Hebron. The Southern Illinois basketball pledge finished with 146 yards receiving.
Ziondre Williams, Anna
The dual-threat quarterback was 16 for 18 passing for 295 yards and 295 yards in a 63-7 win over Frisco Independence. He had touchdown passes to five different targets.
Cooper Witten, Argyle Liberty Christian
The Warriors knocked off Canyon West Plains 41-35 on Friday. Witten had 16 tackles and 1 fumble recovery on defense and added 7 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on offense.
