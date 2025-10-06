Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/6/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 2-4. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 12, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Cary Clay, sr., Galena Park
Clay turned 16 carries into 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over Spring Woods.
2. Dejaune Etheridge, jr., Klein Forest
Etheridge tallied 403 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns as Klein Forest defeated Tomball Memorial in a shootout, 67-61.
3. Jayshon Gibson, jr., Richland
Gibson put together a monster game in a 49-14 rout of Fossil Ridge, running for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
4. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit
Hebert, a Houston commit, piled up 376 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 42-0 shutout of George Ranch.
5. Karece Hoyt, jr., Lone Star
Hoyt had 28 carries for 221 yards and scored five total touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving — in a 55-35 victory over Frisco. The junior also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
6. Elijah Lewis, sr., Sterling
Lewis ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Sterling edged Barbers Hill, 23-14.
7. Carter Massey, sr., Flower Mound
Massey had 15 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-26 win over Little Elm.
8. Carlton Mims, sr., Little Elm
Mims did all he could in the loss to Flower Mound, finishing with 222 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
9. Adarion Nettles, sr., Mansfield Summit
Nettles ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries as Mansfield Summit defeated The Colony, 34-17.
10. Javian Osborne, sr., Forney
Osborne, a Notre Dame commit, ran for 307 yards and two touchdowns as Forney downed Royse City, 40-26.
11. Buck Randall, jr., Highland Park
Randall compiled 444 yards of total offense — passing for 379 and six touchdowns — in a 52-35 win over Red Oak.
12. Angelo Renda, sr., Southlake Carroll
Renda threw for a career-high 401 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-28 victory over Keller.
13. Cori Robertson, sr., Fort Bend Hightower
Robertson caught six passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns as Fort Bend Hightower hammered Fort Bend Dulles, 61-7.
14. Kalobe Rond, jr., Churchill
Rond ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-21 loss to Clark.
15. Sean Simon, so., La Porte
Simon had 27 carries for 380 yards — a new single-game La Porte record — and five touchdowns in a 42-16 win over Kingwood Park.
16. X’Zavion Taylor, sr. Chilton
Taylor had 175 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns as Chilton blanked Mart, 34-0.
17. Matthew White, sr., Highland Park
White caught seven passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Red Oak.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App