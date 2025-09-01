High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/1/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

South Oak Cliff running back Mikail Trotter.
South Oak Cliff running back Mikail Trotter. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas high school football is officially back, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Aug. 28-30. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Jayden Bibbs, sr., Arlington Bowie

Bibbs threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as Arlington Bowie edged Flower Mound, 28-21. 

2. Cannon Bozman, sr., Highland Park

Bozman did all he could in a 52-49 loss to Rockwall-Heath, catching 10 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. 

3. Andrew Charlebois, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Charlebois turned 31 carries into 281 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Miller. 

4. Bo Davis, so., Lubbock

Davis shined in a 42-35 loss to Hereford, running for 234 yards and three touchdowns. 

5. Angel Dominguez, jr., Bel Air

Dominguez completed 28 of 45 passes for 537 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in a 70-50 loss to Eastlake. The junior also ran for 102 yards. 

6. Trey Finney, so., St. Pius X

Finney had 10 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores in a 42-35 loss to The Woodlands Christian Academy. 

7. J-Uan Harrison Jr., jr., Mansfield Legacy

Harrison Jr. had 300 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in a dramatic 43-42 win over Justin Northwest. 

8. Braeden Imhoff, sr., Prosper

Imhoff threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-22 win over Austin Westlake. 

9. Luke McBride, sr., Lake Travis

McBride completed 25 of 37 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 win over Arlington Martin.

10. Jaron Morris, sr., Brandeis

Morris ran for 189 yards and four touchdowns as Brandeis edged rival O’Connor, 42-38.

11. Jordan Mosley, sr., Princeton

Mosley caught 13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-36 win over West Mesquite. 

12. Javian Osborne, sr., Forney

Osborne, a four-star Notre Dame commit, ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns as Forney edged Lake Highlands, 37-34. 

13. Logan Rexroat, jr., Argyle

Rexroat had 15 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-21 loss to Lone Star. 

14. Vudrico Roberson, sr., Haltom

Roberson turned 28 carries in 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-33 loss to Richland. 

15. Mikail Trotter, sr., South Oak Cliff

Trotter ran for 194 yards and two scores as South Oak Cliff took down North Shore, 41-31. 

16. Fisher Watson, jr., Whitney

Watson accounted for six total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — in a 63-34 win over Mart.

— 

