Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/1/2025)
Texas high school football is officially back, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Aug. 28-30. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Jayden Bibbs, sr., Arlington Bowie
Bibbs threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as Arlington Bowie edged Flower Mound, 28-21.
2. Cannon Bozman, sr., Highland Park
Bozman did all he could in a 52-49 loss to Rockwall-Heath, catching 10 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Andrew Charlebois, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Charlebois turned 31 carries into 281 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Miller.
4. Bo Davis, so., Lubbock
Davis shined in a 42-35 loss to Hereford, running for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Angel Dominguez, jr., Bel Air
Dominguez completed 28 of 45 passes for 537 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in a 70-50 loss to Eastlake. The junior also ran for 102 yards.
6. Trey Finney, so., St. Pius X
Finney had 10 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores in a 42-35 loss to The Woodlands Christian Academy.
7. J-Uan Harrison Jr., jr., Mansfield Legacy
Harrison Jr. had 300 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in a dramatic 43-42 win over Justin Northwest.
8. Braeden Imhoff, sr., Prosper
Imhoff threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-22 win over Austin Westlake.
9. Luke McBride, sr., Lake Travis
McBride completed 25 of 37 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 win over Arlington Martin.
10. Jaron Morris, sr., Brandeis
Morris ran for 189 yards and four touchdowns as Brandeis edged rival O’Connor, 42-38.
11. Jordan Mosley, sr., Princeton
Mosley caught 13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-36 win over West Mesquite.
12. Javian Osborne, sr., Forney
Osborne, a four-star Notre Dame commit, ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns as Forney edged Lake Highlands, 37-34.
13. Logan Rexroat, jr., Argyle
Rexroat had 15 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-21 loss to Lone Star.
14. Vudrico Roberson, sr., Haltom
Roberson turned 28 carries in 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-33 loss to Richland.
15. Mikail Trotter, sr., South Oak Cliff
Trotter ran for 194 yards and two scores as South Oak Cliff took down North Shore, 41-31.
16. Fisher Watson, jr., Whitney
Watson accounted for six total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — in a 63-34 win over Mart.
