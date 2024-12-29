Vote: Who was the 2024 Texas high school volleyball player of the year?
The 2024 fall high school sports season is in the books and we take a lot of some of the best players from the Lone Star State.
To wrap up an exciting few months of action, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players that were not only standouts in Texas, but earned national accolades. The Trophy Club. Byron Nelson team was named the High School On SI's National Volleyball Champion.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout deserves the honor of Texas player of the year for volleyball.
Here are 25 nominees for High School on SI’s Texas volleyball player of the year. Voting remains open until Sunday, Jan. 13, at 11:59 p.m. CST time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Mya Allen, 5-10, sr., San Antonio Ronald Reagan
She racked up 1,408 kills, 868 digs and 69 aces in the past two years for the Rattlers. She repeated as the District 27-6A MVP after posting 642 kills and 376 digs this year. She was a coaches all-state pick and on the AVCA All-American second team. She was formerly a TCU pledge who decommitted.
Henley Anderson, 6-3, jr., Dripping Springs
Texas Pledge was a MaxPreps Junior All-American and first-team All-American this year for the Tigers. She had 549 kills, 59 blocks, 302 digs and 66 aces, helping her team go 46-3. She was a first-team AVCA All-American.
Gentry Barker, 5-10, so., Lucas Lovejoy
She had 42 aces, 466 digs, 620 serve receptions and 468 kills this year for the Leopards, who won 36 games. She was a MaxPreps sophomore All-American, Texas coaches all-state and the District 9-5A MVP. She already has a UIL title game MVP on her resume.
Takayla Brown, 5-9, sr., Pflugerville Weiss
A four-year starter at setter, she set a school record with 3,834 career assists and set the single-season record with 1,410 assists. She is an early signee with LSU and will start at the SEC school in January. She was a third-team AVCA All-American.
Samara Coleman, 6-0, sr., Spring Grand Oaks
The Pittsburgh signee was a first-team AVCA All-American. She averaged 5.4 kills per set this year and added 2.6 digs with a 96.5% reception rate on serves. Coleman had 1,658 career kills. She was the Texas State Writers Association Class 6A Player of the Year.
Suliane “Suli” Davis, 6-2, sr., Colleyville Heritage
She was a first-team All-American by both MaxPreps and AVCA. She had 800 kills, 597 digs, 59 blocks, 671 serve receptions and 44 aces for the Panthers. The BYU signee had 2,618 kills.
Megan Fitch, 6-2, sr., San Antonio Cornerstone Christian
She finished with more than 1,000 kills in her career and was named to AVCA's second-team All-American squad and a multiple-time Max Preps All-American. The Texas A&M signee had a 42% kill rate for the Warriors.
Addison Gaido, 6-5, sr., Georgetown
Another Texas signee, she set a school record this year with 33 kills in a game. She was a second-team AVCA All-American and left two other records as well with 633 kills in a season and 1,765 kills in a career.
Sarah Hickman, 6-5, jr., Houston Stratford
She helped lead her team to the Class 6A Division II finals this year. The opposite hitter had 377 kills with 124 digs and 76 blocks this year. She was named to the Max Preps All-American and AVCA All-American postseason squads.
Kylie Kleckner, 6-0, jr., Trophy Club Byron Nelson
She was the MVP of the Class 6A Division II finals and helped guide the Bobcats to the state title. She had 596 kills, 306 digs and 56 blocks this year for a team that went 40-1 and was crowned the SB Live National Champions. The Washington pledge was the Max Preps Junior Player of the Year and was a second-team AVCA All-American.
Callie Krueger, 5-6, sr., Dripping Springs
The libero was named the coaches all-state team and the district 26-6A defensive player of the year. The Cedar Park transfer had 501 digs and 106 assists in her only year with the Tigers. She was a second-team AVCA All-American who has pledged to play at Texas.
Morgan Madison, 5-6, sr., The Woodlands College Park
She capped her career with 2,116 career digs — 6.1 digs per set — with 356 assists and 168 aces. She was the District 13-6A defensive player of the year again. The libero signed to play for Baylor. Her mom, Leslie, played at SMU and led The Woodlands to two state volleyball titles.
Riley Malloy, 6-5, jr., Austin
In three years of varsity action, she’s recorded 1,220 kills with a 41.5% kill percentage for the Maroons. This fall she posted 469 kills, 289 digs, 51 blocks and a career-high 56 aces. The Southern Cal pledge was a third-team AVCA All-American.
Kirra Musgrove, 6-2, sr., Houston Lutheran South Academy
The Texas A&M signee was a setter for the Pioneers and finished her career with 2,030 assists, 1,271 digs, 304 aces, 232 blocks and 1,854 kills. She was on the TAPPS 5A State championship all-tournament team, first-team all-state and district MVP.
Kassie O’Brien, 6-1, sr., Katy Cinco Ranch
The District 19-6A MVP was a first-team AVCA All-American. The setter capped her career with 4,078 assists and 1,113 assists for the Cougars. She has signed to play at Kentucky. She helped Cinco Ranch reach the state tournament for only the second time in school history this past season.
Sophee Peterson, 5-10, so., Trophy Club Byron Nelson
She helped the Bobcats to a 40-1 record and the Class 6A Division II title. She had 1,432 assists and 199 kills and 271 digs. The No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2027, she was a first-team MaxPreps All-American, third-team AVCA All-American and national sophomore of the year by MaxPreps.
Gillian Pitts, 5-9, sr., Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy
She had digs assists this year and helped the TAPPS champion's backline with 1,993 carer digs. The libero has signed to play with Houston. She was a first-team MaxPreps All-American and third-team AVCA All-American.
Jayden Robinson, 6-3, jr., Missouri City Ridge Point
She’s verbally committed to Nebraska. In her junior season, she had 371 kills, 36 aces, a school record 144 blocks, 272 digs and 417 assists for the Panthers. She was a first-team AVCA All-American.
Kennedi Rogers, 5-10, sr., Missouri City Ridge Point
The SMU signee was a third-team AVCA All-American. Earlier this season she broke the 1,000 career digs mark and set the school career record for kills with 1,524. Rogers had 568 kills, 58 kills, 75 aces and 81 assists — all career-high marks and 424 digs. She finished with 1,198 career digs.
Lexee Salas, sr., El Paso Americas
The UTEP signee surpassed 2,000 career assists this year and finished with 2,119. She also had 468 career kills, 189 career aces and 876 career digs.
Nadi’ya Shelby, 6-0, jr., Friendswood
The Florida pledge had a career-high 547 kills, while adding 184 digs and her 67 blocks were one shy of a career-high for the Mustangs. She was named to the AVCA All-American third team.
Macaria Spears, 6-3, sr., Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy
She was a two-time Dallas Morning News Player of the Year. She guided Prestonwood to three straight TAPPS 6A titles and won a title as a freshman ini Virginia. She’s been the Gatorade Player of the Year, the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and the 2024 AVCA High School Player of the Year. The Texas signee had 649 kills, 276 digs and 89 blocks.
Jordan Taylor, 6-5, sr., Houston Langham Creek
She was the District 16-6A attacker of the year for the past three years and tallied 1,741 career kills with 654 blocks. She had 712 kills this year with 133 blocks, earning second-team AVCA All-American honors. Taylor has signed with Minnesota.
Halle Thompson, 6-1, jr., Spring Grand Oaks
A two-time UIL state championship MVP, Thompson will be leaving the Lone Star State for college as she is committed to Wisconsin. The first-team AVCA and MaxPreps All-America, she helped the Grizzlies repeat as Class 6A champs. She had 465 kills, 257 digs and 44 aces.
MaKayla White, 6-3, sr., Buda Jack C. Hays
The Hawks got 378 kills with a 48.6% kill percentage with 100 blocks this fall. She had a school-record 18 blocks in a match earlier this year, breaking the previous mark held by current Grand Canyon player Trista Strasser. She was a third-team AVCA All-American
The Second 25 … and a few more
Keely Anderson, sr., Dickinson
Hannah Beauford, 5-11, sr., Prosper, SMU signee
Taylor Bonner-Williams, 5-10, sr., Alvin Iowa Colony, Houston Christian signee
Sydney Bryant, 6-3, sr., Richmond George Ranch, Vanderbilt signee
Keirstyn Carlton, 6-1, sr., Stephenville, Ole Miss signee
Taylor Cook, 5-11, sr., Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy, Kansas signee
Lily Dee Davis, 6-2, sr., Austin Westlake, Texas (beach) signee
Mackenzi Davis, 5-10, sr., Melissa, UTEP signee
Kaitlyn DeBondt, 6-0, jr., Clear Springs
Sanaa Donaie, 6-2, sr., Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, LSU signee
Parker Duncan, 6-0, sr., Austin Anderson, Arkansas signee
Ashley Euston, 6-2, sr., Dripping Springs, Missouri signee
Madison Gaido, 5-5, so., Galvelston Ball
Simone Heard, 5-10, jr., Plano East, Georgia Tech pledge
Laney Hennessee, 5-11, sr., Wimberely, Alabama signee
Laura Hernandez, 6-1, sr., Whitesboro Callisburg, UT-Arlington signee
Audrey Jackson, 5-11, sr., Flower Mound, Indiana signee
Hannah Lee, 6-3, jr., Frisco Wakeland, LSU pledge
Tatum Mason, 6-0, sr., San Antonio Brandeis, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee
De'Andrea “Dee” McMillian, 6-2, sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge, Florida signee
Ella Meador, 5-5, sr., Aledo, UTEP signee
Jordyn Moore, 6-1, sr., Argyle, Colgate signee
Taryn Morris, 6-3, sr., Denton Braswell, Texas A&M signee
Andrea Nunez, 5-11, sr., Laredo Alexander, UT-Arlington signee
Carly Paugh, 62, sr., Willis, Ole Miss signee
Sarah Pfiffner, 6-0, sr., Frisco Wakeland, Virginia signee
Taylor Porter, 5-10, sr., Cypress Ranch, Vanderbilt signee
Kenrie Pruitt, 5-6, sr., Aledo, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee
Jaeda Rawls-Fletcher, 5-11, Houston Cypress Creek, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee
Alex Richter, 6-2, sr., Dallas Highland Park, Georgia signee
Gabi Rodriguez, 5-5, jr., McKinney North, Texas A&M pledge
Kennedy Schramm, 5-3, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek, Houston Christian signee
Ashlyn Seay, 6-0, jr. Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Rice
Jordyn Sims, sr., Friendswood, The Citadel pledge
Madeleine Smotherman, 5-7, Dallas Bishop Lynch, Texas Tech signee
Kaleigh Welch, 5-5, sr., Troy, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee
Danielle Whitmire, 6-2, jr., Prosper Walnut Creek, Penn State pledge
Caylee Young, 6-0, so., Clear Springs
Kinsley Young, 6-3, jr., Southlake Carroll, TCU pledge
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.