Byron Nelson (Texas) Crowned High School On SI's National Volleyball Champion
The Lone Star State annually produces some of the best high school volleyball talent in the country and 2024 was no different.
After the dust had settled in all 50 states, Byron Nelson of Trophy Club, Texas, stood at the top of the mountain after beating Stratford (Houston) for the UIL Class 6A, Division II title. The Bobcats finished 40-1 and with an impressive 36-match win streak to finish No. 1 in the Final High School On SI Top 25 National High School Volleyball Rankings and will wear the crown as our 2024 High School Volleyball National Champions.
Byron Nelson was one of five Texas teams finishing in the top 25, joining No. 2 Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano), No. 12 Dripping Springs, No. 17 Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio), and No. 19 Grand Oaks (Spring).
Three schools finished unbeaten and in the top 25: No. 3 Roncalli (Indianapolis), No. 5 Alpharetta (Ga.), and No. 24 Harrisburg (S.D.).
The High School On SI national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond
Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by High School On SI freelancer Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
FINAL HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 FINAL NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (40-1)
The Bobcats closed with a 36-game win streak, including a victory against Stratford (Houston) for the UIL Class 6A, Division II title, to vault four spots in the final poll. The Texas powerhouse also won the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii and the NorthWest ISD Classic in Texas.
2. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (37-2)
Last time: 3
The Lions won their third straight TAPPS Class 6A state title. They also won the prestigious 68-team Volleypalooza in Texas and finished third in the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas.
3. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (35-0)
Last time: 1
The Royals are the latest Indiana team to finish unbeaten, following last year’s SBLive national champion, Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers). They won the Marion County Tournament and the Class 3A state title for their fourth championship all-time.
4. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) (35-3)
Last time: 11
The Dons vaulted seven spots in the final poll after beating Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, their seventh overall title. They also won the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament and So Cal Invite, finished second in the Kamehameha Schools Labor Day Classic, and placed fifth in the Silver Division of the Durango Fall Classic.
5. Alpharetta (Ga.) (36-0)
Last time: 2
The Raiders beat North Cobb to repeat as Class 6A state champions. The North Georgia power also won the A5 Classic.
6. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee) (47-1)
Last time: 7
The Dashers won their third straight Division I title, beating Hamilton, 3-1. They also won the 24-team Homestead Joust, Charger Challenge, West Bend Sprawl, and the DSHA Invite.
7. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (37-5)
Last time: 8
The CIF-Southern Section Division I champion advanced to the Southern Regional Open final before falling to Cathedral Catholic. They spent part of the year at the top spot after winning the Durango Fall Classic and placing second at the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament and the So Cal Invite.
8. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (33-6)
Last time: 12
The Trailblazers surged to the CIF-Southern Region Open Division semifinals before falling to Mater Dei. They won the Mission League championship this year.
9. Winter Park (Fla.) (28-1)
Last week: 16
The Wildcats jumped seven spots in the final poll after knocking off 2023 Class 7A state champ Plant (Tampa) in a rematch of last year’s title game. It was the school’s sixth state championship.
10. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (39-1)
Last time: 20
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets lived up to their ranking by defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 3-0, for the Class 5A state title. The Rockets put themselves on the map with a third-place finish at Volleypalooza and then won the Jenks Invitational.
11. Northville (Mich.) 40-2
Last time: Unranked
The Mustangs finished with a 10-match win streak, including a 3-1 victory against Rockford in the MHSAA Division I state final, to capture their first-ever state championship.
12. Dripping Springs (Texas) (46-3)
Last time: 6
The Tigers enjoyed a stellar season, advancing to the UIL Class 6A, Division 2 Area Championship before falling to Harlan, 3-1. They opened a lot of eyes early on by finishing second at Volleypalooza.
13. Marymount (Los Angeles) (33-8)
Last time: 15
The Sailors lost to Redondo Union in the CIF State Open Division Southern Cal regional playoffs. They turned heads this season by finishing second in the Durango Fall Classic and winning the Tournament of Champions Southwest Gold bracket final.
14. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (29-3)
Last time: 10
The 2023 MHSAA Division 1 state champion advanced to the Division I regional semifinal before falling to Northville, 3-2. Their only other two losses came to Nebraska power Skutt Catholic, and Divine Savior.
15. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.) (40-2)
Last time: 4
The Redwings finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year, falling to Marist in the title match. They won the Wheaton North Blue and Gold Volleyball Invite, the Wheaton Warrenville South Classic, and the Benet Varsity Tournament.
16. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (32-4)
Last time: Unranked
The Gators won the AIA Class 6A state title, beating Corona del Sol, 3-1.
17. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (33-4)
Last time: 21
The Warriors, who don’t compete in the postseason, won the Kamehameha Labor Day Classic and finished third in the TOC Southwest National Division’s Gold bracket, and fourth in the Durango Fall Classic.
18. Marist (Chicago) (32-9)
Last time: Unranked
The Redhawks came on strong at the end, beating Benet for the IHSA Class 4A state championship. It was their third overall title.
19. Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas) (42-7)
Last time: Unranked
The Grizzliest lost six times in August before pouring it on en route to winning the Class 6A, Division I state title. They raced to a 14-2 start, including a second-place finish in the Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament.
20. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (30-5)
Last time: 14
The Huskies won their fourth straight Class 5A state title, beating Sunrise Mountain in the final. They also won the TOC Southwest and finished third in the Rise N’ Roar Tournament.
21. Assumption (Louisville (35-8)
Last time: Unranked
Despite a few hiccups here and there, the Rockets surged the second half of the season and repeated as KHSAA state champ. In beating Mercy for the title, Assumption won its 24th overall championship.
22. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (23-4)
Last time: 25
The Lancers won their third straight state title, beating Ozark in the final. They also won the Rockwood Classic Yellow Division championship and finished third in the Skutt Catholic tournament.
23. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (33-5)
Last time: 18
The Mighty Macs fell to Marist, 2-0, in the IHSA Class 4A Sectional finals. They won the Metea Valley Tournament and finished sixth in the LIVT in Louisville.
24. Harrisburg (S.D.) (31-0)
Last time: Unranked
The Tigers powered to the SDHSAA Class AA championship, beating Sioux Falls Washington, 3-1, in the final.
25. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (25-1)
Last time: 22
The Mighty Hoppers, ranked No. 1 in the Washington, D.C. area, defeated St. John’s, 3-0, to win the DCSAA championship.
Honorable Mention: Valor Christian (Colo.), Notre Dame Academy (Ky.), Plant (Tampa), Archbishop Mitty (Calif.), Mira Costa (Calif.), Redondo Union (Calif.), Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.), Wenatchee (Wash.), Gilmour Academy (Ohio), Sacred Heart (Louisville), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), Yorktown (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), O’Connor (Phoenix), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Keller (Texas), Blue Valley West (Kan.), Stratford (Houston).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App