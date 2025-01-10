High School

Vote: Who was the top sophomore in Texas high school football in 2024?

These sophomore stood out in a crowded field in the 2024 Texas high school football season

Jack Butler

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2024 Texas high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performers from across the state.

Here are some of the top sophomores from the 2024 season. The following players are included in our Sophomore of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.

There are plenty of talented players in Texas high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. Voting concludes on January 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Top Sophomores in Texas High School Football in 2024

Cooper Witten, DB, Liberty Christian

Witten had a stellar sophomore year with 45 tackles, five interceptions, and two pick sixes. He also caught six touchdown passes, and he returned a kick for a touchdown. 

Myson Johnson-Cook, ATH, DeSoto

Johnson-Cook is a playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he was a leader in the backfield for DeSoto in 2024. 

Ethan Feaster, WR, DeSoto

A rising star in high school football, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster was a unanimous selection to his All-District team. He had 57 receptions, 855 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, according to 247sports.com. 

DeSoto Ethan Boobie Feaster Texas high school football
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster runs the ball during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

Landen Williams-Callis, RB, Richmond Randle

Williams-Callis is one of the top sophomore’s in the country. In 2024, he had 230 carries for 2,103 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns. 

Jeramie Cooper, TE, North Crowley

Cooper made the District 3-6A D1 first team, and his impressive sophomore year has earned him offers from Arkansas, Tennessee and TCU, among others. 

Texas high school football state championships: North Crowley vs. Austin Westlake
North Crowley coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 6A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.

Colton Nussmeier, QB, Marcus

Nussmeier had a strong 2024 season, and he earned All-District 5-6A second team honors. He has recently received scholarship offers from Michigan and LSU, among others.

Weston Nielson, QB, Bastrop

Nielson has 4,373 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns in his career so far. He was named the District 11-5A Offensive MVP.

Zane Rowe, DL, Guyer

Rose had a great sophomore season with 75 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Rowe is committed to Oklahoma. 

Brian Swanson, OT, South Oak Cliff

Swanson played at left tackle for a South Oak Cliff that almost won the Class 5A - D2 championship. He received scholarship offers from Oregon, Tennessee and Michigan during the 2024 season. 

Peyton Miller, OL, Anna

Miller is a top offensive lineman in Texas at 6-foot-5, 305 yards, and he played center, guard and tackles in 2024. 

Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Langham Creek

Ayangbile earned District 16-6A first team honors in 2024. He has scholarship offers from Houston and Virginia Tech. 

JayQuan Snell, DB, Waxahachie

Snell had 86 tackles in 2024 as a safety, and he had seven pass break ups and one interception. He’s up to 19 scholarship offers, according to 247sports.com. 

Antayvious Ellis, WR, Crowley

Ellis had 56 receptions for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. He recently received an offer from Oklahoma State, and he has offers from Ohio State, USC and Texas, according to 247sports.com.

Trenton Yancey, WR, Duncanville

Duncanville was full of talent, and Yancy stood out even as an underclassmen. He had 30 receptions for 450 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Jakoby Dixon, RB, Brenham

Dixon is a playmaker when he touches the ball, and his skills have attracted attention from multiple Division 1 schools, such as Ohio State and Ole Miss. 

Kavian Bryant, QB, Westwood

Bryant is attracting Division 1 talent on both the football field and the basketball court. He’s a top athlete who showed his quickness on the field in 2024. 

Jerry Meyer III, QB, Waxahachie

Meyer III made his Texas high school football debut in 2024, and he earned the District 11-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year award. He passed for 2,911 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2024, according to 247sports.com. 

CaDarius McMiller, RB, Tyler

McMiller had 592 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, and his play earned him offers from SMU, TCU, Washington and Michigan State.

Qua Ford, OL, Texas High

Qua Ford was a District 7-5A D2 first team selection in 2024. He’s got scholarship offers from SMU, Arkansas and Houston, among others. 

Kennedy Brown, OT, Kingwood

Brown is 6-foot-5, 285 pounds as a sophomore, and he solidified Kingwood’s right side all season. During the season Brown earned offers from SMU, TCU and Michigan, among others. 

Dhillon McGee, CB, Red Oak

McGee is a talented cornerback who also plays wide receiver, and his track-and-field speed is evident when he plays.

Hank Hendrix, QB, Boerne

Hendrix followed an impressive freshman season with a great sophomore one. He was the District 13-5A D2 Offensive MVP. He threw for 4,237 yards and 46 touchdowns. 

Wayne Shanks Jr., RB, The Kincaid School

Shanks Jr. finished his sophomore season with 1,579 rushing yards, 223 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. 

John Meredith, CB, Trinity

Meredith was the District 4-6A newcomer of the year, and he recently received offers from SMU and OKlahoma, according to 247sports.com.

DJ Reese, WR, Guyer

Reese had 51 receptions for 906 yards, and he was prolific in returning kickoffs and punts. He was the District 5-6A Newcomer of the Year.

Jerry Outhouse Jr., DB, Brewer

Outhouse Jr. had 44 tackles, 13 pass break ups and six interceptions in a strong 2024 season. 

Demarrion Johnson, OL, Tyler

Johnson anchored the left side of Tyler’s offensive line as a sophomore. He has scholarship offers from Michigan State, Baylor and TCU.

Lathan Whisenton, RB, Waco Midway

Whisenton had 186 carries for 1,223 yards and 18 touchdowns in a stellar 2024 season. 

Montre Jackson, DB, Lakeview Centennial

Jackson had 35 tackles, nine pass break ups and one interception in 2024.

