Westlake leads Lake Travis: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (10/25/2024)

Follow live as two Central Texas high school football powers clash in UIL Week 9 showdown

Austin Westlake takes on Lake Travis in the 2023 Texas high school football playoffs.
Austin Westlake takes on Lake Travis in the 2023 Texas high school football playoffs. / Photo by Paul Brick, SBLive

Nationally ranked Austin Westlake heads north to take on Lake Travis in a Central Texas high school football showdown in Week 9 on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central time and is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

2Q (LIVE): WESTLAKE 14, LAKE TRAVIS 3

About Westlake (6-1):

Junior quarterback Rees Wise has 1,323 passing yards and has completed 87 of 125 pass attempts 13 TDs and three interceptions. Running back Grady Bartlett has 347 yards and seven touchdowns. Five receivers have 270 or more receiving yards — Cal Livengood (355 yards, 3 TDs), Brady Wilhelm (298 yards, 6 TDs), Chase Bowen (270 yards, TD), Lawson Grimes (228 yards, 3 TDs), Grady Bartlett (170 yards, TD)

About Lake Travis (6-0):

Quarterback Chaston Ditta has 1,472 yards and 15 TDs with 99 completions on 171 attempts.

