Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (10/24/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books and High School on SI has updated its top 25 all-classification rankings entering Week 9.
Who rose, who fell and who stayed put?
Here are the updated Top 25 Texas high school football rankings entering Week 9:
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Duncanville (6-0)
Up next: At Mesquite Horn, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 1
No one has slowed down Keelon Russell (Alabama commit), who has accounted for 2,116 yards and 30 TDs without an interception and 672 of those yards (and nine TDs) have gone to Dakorien Moore (Oregon). Horn gave DeSoto some troubles in Week 8. The nation's No. 2 ranked team presents a taller task.
2. North Crowley (7-0)
Up next: At Boswell, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 2
The Panthers have outscored their last three opponents 184-13 entering a road game at winless Boswell.
3. North Shore (7-0)
Up next: At No. 4 Atascocita, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 3
Two of the country's most explosive offenses are set to clash in the Houston area regular season game of the year. Fourth-year starting QB Kaleb Bailey has thrown for 1,149 yards, 16 TDs and five picks on a 77.6 percent completion rate.
4. Atascocita (7-0)
Up next: Against No. 3 North Shore, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 4
The (recently) annual Houston area game of the year has heightened meaning. Atascocita and No. 3 North Shore enter the week nationally ranked.
5. Austin Westlake (6-1)
Up next: At No. 8 Lake Travis, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 5
The Chaps hit the road and eked past Lake Travis by a touchdown in 2023. The showdown atop 6A District 26 is in the same place on Friday.
6. Southlake Carroll (8-0)
Up next: At Bell Blue, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 6
Baylor commit Davis Penn is carrying the torch after his backfield sidekick Riley Wormley (USC commit) was lost to a devastating injury. He had 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Dragons handed Justin Northwest its first loss of the season.
7. DeSoto (5-2)
Up next: At Cedar Hill, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 7
The Eagles dropped from the national rankings after its loss to Duncanville, then rebounded with an up-and-down win over Horn.
8. Lake Travis (7-0)
Up next: Against No. 5 Westlake, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 8
The Cavaliers out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, led by four touchdowns at half and didn't let up to stay undefeated on top of 6A District 26.
9. Port Neches-Groves (7-0)
Up next: Against Nederland, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 9
Isaac Uriostegui and Parker Ferris led PNG to a shutout of West Fork in Week 8. Up next? Rivalry week.
10. Alamo Heights (8-0)
Up next: At McCollum, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 10
Michael Terry III, uncommitted 5-star and the nation's No. 1 athlete, has lived up to appointment viewing for the Mules. He's averaging around 100 yards and has 11 TDs on the season.
11. Summer Creek (6-1)
Up next: Against Humble, Saturday, 1 p.m. | Last week: 11
Senior QB Blake Thomas has already racked up 1,617 yards and 20 passing TDs as well as 326 rushing yards and five scores on the ground though seven games.
12. Cibolo-Steele (6-1)
Up next: Against San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 12
The Knights will be fresh off of a bye week when they face winless San Marcos on Friday. QB Chad Warner (UTEP commit) already has 1,846 passing yards and 21 touchdowns and Jalen Cooper (SMU) is averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game.
13. Coppell (7-0)
Up next: Against Braswell, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 13
Baylor-committed quarterback Eddie Griffin and the Cowboys are undefeated and out in front in the 6A District 5 standings.
14. Aledo (6-1)
Up next: Against Richland, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 14
Uncommitted four-star junior wideout Kaydon Finley is averaging more than 16.3 yards per catch. He has 7-1 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
15. Denton Ryan (5-1)
Up next: Against Denton, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 15
Ryan could end up in second in 5A District 3 title if Aledo (5-0) beats Richland (5-1) on Friday.
16. Katy (6-1)
Up next: Against Paetow, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 16
Tremayne Hill rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 17-10 win over Jordan in Week 8, pushing his season tally to 615 yards (and 13 TDs).
17. South Oak Cliff (4-2)
Up next: At Seagoville, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 17
Junior Mikail Trotter rushed for two touchdowns and Carter Kopecky threw for two more in a 57-7 win over Wilson in Week 8.
18. Frisco Lone Star (7-0)
Up next: At Wakeland, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 18
Sophomore Rece Hoyt caught for a touchdown and threw for another — along with a 19-for-22, 156-yard passing showing — in a lopsided win over Sherman.
19. Allen (7-0)
Up next: Against Prosper, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 19
The Eagles have the game of the year (thus far) when they host fellow 5-0 6A District 6 foe Prosper.
20. A&M Consolidated (7-0)
Up next: Against Cedar Creek, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 20
Of the six Tigers who found the endzone in a Week 8 blowout of Hendrickson, sophomore Ja'marlon Mooring accounted for three of them.
21. Texarkana Texas (8-0)
Up next: Against Jacksonville, Nov. 1 | Last week: 21
The Tigers get a bye week after a polished 8-0 start.
22. Fulshear (8-0)
Up next: At George Ranch, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 22
Strake Jesuit was no match for senior running back Patrick Broadway II, who rushed for 231 yards and four touchdown on just 12 carries in Week 8. He's averaging 190 yards per game and has 1,520 yards on the season.
23. Willis (8-0)
Up next: Against Oak Ridge, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 23
Senior running back Terri Lawrence had 131 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown and QB Jack Emerson went 15-for-20 for 276 yards and four touchdowns in blowout of Conroe.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-1)
Up next: Against Fort Bend Clements, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 24
Four of Austin Carlisle's nine completions were for touchdown in a 71-14 thrashing of Fort Ben Dulles in Week 9.
25. Highland Park (6-1)
Up next: At Cleburne, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 25
The Scots have been on a roll since their Sept. 20 loss to Colorado power Cherry Creek. Last week, they handled Joshua 31-0 and face winless Cleburne on Friday.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx