Whitesboro vs. Grandview: Texas UIL 3A Division I Softball Final; preview, live scoring, updates
Whitesboro and Grandview will square off Thursday night at Red & Charline McCombs Field in the Class 3A Division I state championship game, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
Whitesboro (26-11) has caught fire at the right time. The Lady Cats entered the postseason riding the momentum of a late regular-season push. After a streaky first half that saw them sitting at .500 near the midway point, they won 10 of their final 12 to settle into the tournament with a nice surge.
Since then, they've battled through four multi-game series to reach the final, including comeback wins over Gunter and Iowa Park. Junior ace Avery Howerton has the keys to the collective vehicle, striking out 226 batters and posting a 1.52 ERA over 151.2 innings. Senior Bradi Gallaway has powered the offense, hitting .609 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI.
Grandview (33-3) has been steady and dominant all year, especially on defense. The Lady Zebras have given up just 39 runs in 36 games, and only one team has managed to score more than three in a single outing. That consistency has carried into the playoffs, where they've posted 18 shutouts on the year and outscored postseason opponents 80-7.
Junior Madi Doty (23-1) leads a deep pitching rotation that includes senior Kat Gordy and sophomore KJ Hubbard. Offensively, senior Jaley James leads all starters with a .690 average.
Grandview enters with more experience and the deeper staff, but Whitesboro has proved it can battle back in any situation. The Lady Cats' lineup features pop from multiple spots, and Howerton has been tested against some very good lineups throughout the bracket.
With Grandview aiming to complete a perfect postseason and Whitesboro looking to cap off a remarkable turnaround, expect a competitive final in Austin. Check back here once the game begins for live scoring and updates from the 3A Division I state championship game at McCombs Field.
You can also watch the game (subscription fee required) on NFHS Network.
Lineups
Grandview: Jaley James, SS; Sydney Mann, CF; Madi Doty, P; Kylie Grafa, DP; Kenna Collins, C; Aubree Nalley, 3B; KJ Hubbard, 1B; Kat Gordy, LF; Jamie Snider, RF.
Whitesboro: Reagan Downs, 2B, Avery Howerton, P, Cameron Ortiz, C; T. Olsen, 3B; Breighlin Rupert, DP, Makayla Wolf, LF; Emma Parish, 1B; Jenna Cole, CF; Jentry Patterson, RF.
Today's game is delayed a bit due to overruns in the prior two games of the day. Lineups are being announced and first pitch should be coming around 7:45 p.m. Central time.
Top 1: Whitesboro 0, Grandview 0
RUN(s) - What a start for Grandview. Jaley James tripled to lead off the game and Sydney Mann used her blazing speed to follow with a 2-run inside-the-park home run on a liner that split the outfielders and made it to the wall. Grandview took a 2-0 lead with nobody out.
Howerton got a double play and then escapes the inning with a grounder.