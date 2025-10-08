Who is the San Antonio area High School Football Player of the Week? Cast your vote, Oct. 8, 2025
With six weeks in the books, it’s time to unveil our San Antonio area high school football player of the week candidates.
All three phases – offense, defense and special teams – are represented.
Congrats to the past poll winner, Caden Scott from San Antonio Davenport. In a 49-0 shelling of Del Rio, the senior receiver hauled in four catches for 137 yards and a touchdown – good for an average of 34.3 yards per catch.
He received 33.78% of the votes, beating Jace Wheeler from Fischer Canyon Lake, who had 29.38%
Voting on this week’s poll will remain open until Monday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This is a friendly reminder that you can vote on our polls as many times as you’d like, and we encourage you to share this page on all socials in a campaign effort for your favorite candidate.
The poll is located beneath the candidates, who are listed in alphabetical order, at the bottom of the page. Want to nominate a player? Message me on Twitter @Codythorn
San Antonio area Football Player of the Week nominees
Xavier Canavis, San Antonio Tom C. Clark
The Cougars got another big game from the senior running back. He had 29 totes for 147 yards and 2 scores in a 28-21 win over San Antonio Winston Churchill on Thursday.
Barrett Fallon, San Antonio Davenport
Half of his catches went for touchdowns as the Wolves beat San Antonio John F. Kennedy, 57-0, on Friday. Fallon’s line was 6 catches for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Dre Giello, Buda Moe & Gene Johnson
The senior linebacker had 15 solo tackles and finished with 23 total in a game against New Braunfels Canyon on Friday. He also added a forced fumble and 2 tackles for loss.
Owen Hankins, Leakey
The senior had a season-high in passing yards (133) and rushing yards (141) in a 60-13 win over Rockspring. He threw for 3 scores and ran for 3 more.
Payton Helford, Poth
The junior had a season-high 127 yards on the ground and scored 3 touchdowns, while adding a touchdown catch as well, in Poth’s 32-14 win Friday against Nixon-Smiley.
Ty’Shawn Holder, San Antonio Southwest
The sophomore had 12 tackles and 2 interceptions, one of which he ran back for a score in the Dragons’ 33-0 win over San Antonio Southside.
Justus Jeffery, San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson
The junior had his best day of the season by hauling in 6 catches for 152 yards and a pair of scores in a 48-13 win over San Antonio Theodore Roosevelt on Friday. He entered the week with 3 catches for 50 yards and 0 scores.
Blaise Moberg, San Antonio Christian
The 6-foot-3 senior had 5 PATS and added two field goals, including one from 42 yards, as the Lions beat Katy St. John XXIII, 41-0, on Friday.
Chauncey Moon, San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor
The junior accounted for more than 300 yards in a 62-9 win against San Antonio Oliver Wendell Holmes on Saturday. He ran 7 times for 97 yards — a 13.9 yards per carry average — and threw for 5 touchdowns and 214 yards.
Rogan Parson, San Antonio Antonian Prep
The Apaches got a big game from the junior quarterback with 5 passing touchdowns and 305 yards in only a half of action in a 47-7 win against Austin Savio. Parson also ran for 49 yards and completed 12 of 16 passes.
Damian Ramirez, San Antonio Thomas Jefferson
The senior linebacker recorded 11 tackles and had 1 fumble recovery in a 42-25 win against San Antonio Luther Burbank on Friday.
Jaiden Riley, Marion
The senior contributed on offense with 4 catches for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns and then averaged 44.5 yards per punt on special teams in a 49-0 win against Luling.
Germarquis Robinson, Yoakum
The freshman had 7 carries for 140 yards and found the end zone three times in a 49-27 win over Blanco on Friday.
Colin Rose, Kerrvile Tivy
In a shootout loss to Victoria West on Friday, the senior completed 29 of 37 passes for 386 yards and 6 touchdowns. The yards were a season-high and the 6-TD effort tied what he did on Sept. 19.
Ryan Solis, Zapata
The Hawks beat Pearsall, 42-6, on Friday. The sophomore was 13-for-16 passing for 215 yars and 4 touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.
Israel Soto, Karnes City
A two-way starter, Soto had 18 carries for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Natalia on Friday. As a linebacker, he had 14 tackles.
Aldric Trotter, San Antonio John M. Harlan
The Hawks’ QB1 was 9 for 11 passing for 212 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-7 victory against San Antonio John Marshall on Saturday.
Christopher Velasquez, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian
In a 58-0 win over Stanton on Thursday, the junior made a 32-yard field goal and booted 7 PATs.
