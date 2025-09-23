Who is the San Antonio High School Football Player of the Week? Cast your vote (09-22-2025)
With four weeks in the books, it’s time to unveil our San Antonio area high school football player of the week candidates.
All three phases – offense, defense and special teams – are represented in this week’s list, which features 18 players, including a pair of returners in Kerrville Tivy quarterback Colin Rose and Cuero’s Jaxxon Marie.
Congratulations to Boerne Geneva’s Caleb Quitadamo for winning last week’s vote. He racked up 84.13 percent of the vote after accounting for seven touchdowns – five passing, two rushing – and racking up 381 yards through the air in a 69-26 win over Sabinal.
Voting on this week’s poll will remain open until Monday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This is a friendly reminder that you can vote on our polls as many times as you’d like, and we encourage you to share this page on all socials in a campaign effort for your favorite candidate.
The poll is located beneath the candidates, who are listed in alphabetical order, at the bottom of the page. Want to nominate a player? Message me on X, formerly Twitter, @LeviSportsGuy.
High School on SI San Antonio Football Player of the Week candidates
Sept. 22, 2025
Trent Amaya, Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Possessing a big, accurate leg, Amaya put it on full display in a 41-14 win over Boerne-Champion. He made all five of his extra points and went 2-for-2 on field goals – including a long of 42 yards – in the win.
Kaleb Bielfeldt, Marble Falls
Making his presence felt in a big way, Bielfeldt collected six tackles, including four solo and three for loss, added two quarterback hurries and a pair of sacks in his team’s 59-0 win against San Antonio Brackenridge.
Kohen Blount, George West
In a 61-14 win over Sabinal, Blount, a senior fullback and tight end, carried 15 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 45 yards – both for touchdowns.
Pablo De Leon, Laredo Nixon
This senior linebacker was all over the field and played a crucial role in Nixon’s 22-18 win over San Antonio Southside. De Leon racked up 20 tackles, including 17 solo, and added a sack in the win.
Dominic Delgado, San Antonio Warren
Only a freshman, Delgado showed veteran poise on Friday in a 62-0 win over San Antonio Marshall. He passed for three touchdowns – including strikes of 10, 9 and 12 yards – in the shutout.
Brogan Dempsey, Boerne-Champion
The junior receiver had a monster night against Smithson Valley. He only had four receptions but scored touchdowns on two of them and finished with 174 yards receiving. He averaged 43.5 yards per catch.
Xavier Gonzalez, Castroville Medina Valley
In a win against San Antonio Burbank, the senior completed all five of his passing attempts for 144 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 156 yards – including a long of 58 yards – and scored three touchdowns.
Eli Hammons, Fischer Canyon Lake
Racking up double digit tackles, Hammons racked up 15 tackles, including 13 solo, had one tackle for loss and forced a fumble in a 49-14 win.
Jericho Jackson, Kenedy
San Antonio has some talented young quarterbacks, and Jackson is one of two freshman quarterbacks to make our candidates this week. He helped Kenedy dismantle Pettus 61-8 while completing 13 of 15 passes for 212 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ty Knutson, Spring Branch Smithson Valley
A highly recruited junior quarterback, Knutson accounted for four touchdowns before bowing out early in the Rangers’ 41-14 win over Boerne-Champion. He passed for three TDs, including a long of 61 yards to junior receiver Hunter Huag, and rushed for another.
Jaxxon Marie, Cuero
This marks back-to-back weeks that Marie has landed among our Player of the Week candidates. In a 56-19 beatdown of Corpus Christi Miller, Marie completed 13 of 21 passes for 126 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Cayden Mills, New Braunfels
Receivers who have a nose for the end zone are quite an asset, and that’s just what Mills was in Friday’s 35-7 win over San Antonio MacArthur. He had three catches for 45 yards but scored two touchdowns.
Kade Pape, Marion
In a game against Lago Vista on Friday, Pape, a senior quarterback, completed 25 of his 42 passing attempts for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
Colin Rose, Kerrville Tivy
A senior quarterback, Rose amassed seven touchdowns in a 50-7 win over San Antonio Sam Houston. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns and carried the ball four times for nine yards and another TD.
Caden Scott, San Antonio Davenport
In a 49-0 shelling of Del Rio, the senior receiver hauled in four catches for 137 yards and a touchdown – good for an average of 34.3 yards per catch.
Elliot Weaver, Seguin
Averaging 15.4 yards per carry, Weaver, a senior, helped Seguin to a 38-21 victory over Victoria East with 123 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries.
Jace Wheeler, Fischer Canyon Lake
Guiding his team to a 49-14 win against San Antonio Veterans Memorial, the junior quarterback went 23-for-34 passing with 388 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Adrian Zavala, Crystal City
The Javelinas hiked their record to 4-0 with a 49-21 win over Uvalde on Friday behind Zavala’s big night. The senior carried the ball 24 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes - even thousands - and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.