2024 Utah high school football playoffs: Week 3 scores
The 2024 Utah high school football playoffs continue Friday night (November 8) with a slate of important postseason matchups across the state, including Maple Mountain vs. Bountiful in Class 5A.
Meanwhile, the 6A playoffs continue into the quarterfinals with Corner Canyon vs. Weber and Lone Peak vs. Fremont. Corner Canyon is hoping to continue its dominant season deep into the playoffs.
You can follow all of the UHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Utah High School Football Scoreboard.
Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Utah high school football action on Friday night:
UTAH (UHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE UTAH FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 6A SCORES -- Class 5A SCORES
Class 4A SCORES -- Class 3A SCORES
Class 2A SCORES -- Class 1A SCORES
-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports