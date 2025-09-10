High School on SI Northwest Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (4-0) (No. 11 nationally)
2. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (3-0)
3. West Linn (Ore.) (1-0)
4. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (4-0)
5. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (2–0)
6. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (4-0)
7. Bellevue (Wash.) (1-0)
8. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (3-0)
9. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (1-0)
10. Rigby (Idaho) (3-0)
Under Consideration
American Fork (Utah)
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.)
Lake Stevens (Wash.)
Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)