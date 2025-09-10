High School

Corner Canyon, No. 11 in the national Power 25, leads the regional rankings

René Ferrán

Corner Canyon tops this week's High School on SI Northwest Region rankings.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).

1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (4-0) (No. 11 nationally)

2. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (3-0)

3. West Linn (Ore.) (1-0)

4. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (4-0)

5. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (2–0)

6. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (4-0)

7. Bellevue (Wash.) (1-0)

8. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (3-0)

9. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (1-0)

10. Rigby (Idaho) (3-0)

Under Consideration

American Fork (Utah)

Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)

Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.)

Lake Stevens (Wash.)

Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)

Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

O’Dea (Seattle)

Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)

Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)

