Final Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (11/10/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games throughout the state of Vermont finished with three state championship tilts and champions being named.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State continues to be Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland as the season came to a close this past weekend after the state championships.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams and we present our final Top 10 rankings of the season as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Final Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (11-0)
The RedHawks looked like an unstoppable force all season long and it culminated with the Division I state championship win. Champlain Valley Union dominated Rutland, 41-14, for the state crown.
2. Rutland (9-2)
Rutland remains the second ranked team to end the season after falling to Champlain Valley Union in the Division I state championship game. The only other loss came in overtime against Essex.
3. Woodstock (10-0)
The Wasps capped the regular season with a big road victory against Windsor and finished the 2024 campaign with the Division III championship. Woodstock was able to upend, dominating Otter Valley 65-14. An impressive end to a dominant season.
4. Hartford (6-4)
Hard to jump all over Hartford to end the season as they narrowly fell, 21-14, to Division I runnerup Rutland. The Hurricanes had strong season nonetheless.
5. Otter Valley (6-5)
The Otters were not on our radar throughout the season, but they made a run in Division III finishing as the runnerup to Woodstock. Otter Valley ended the fall campaign as one of the state's top clubs.
6. Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille (9-1)
Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille had a surprising loss to Otter Valley in the state semifinals against Otter Valley, 41-35.
7. Fair Haven (9-2)
The Slaters went ahead and pulled off winning the Division II state championship with a 35-22 victory over Rice Memorial. The victory caps what has been a stellar season for Fair Haven.
8. Rice Memorial (9-2)
With the Green Knights’ lone losses coming against the team ahead of them in these rankings, as they fell to Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille and Division II champion Fair Haven. Rice Memorial finished the regular season on a good note when they defeated Milton on the road, 36-0.
9. Middlebury (6-4)
Middlebury was a team all througout the 2024 campaign that proved to be a serious contender for the Division I state championship and a 21-7 loss CVU proved that. The Tigers will enter next season with aspirations in being a contender once again.
10. Essex (5-4)
When the regular season ended for te Hornets, they fell narrowly to Middlebury, 28-23. They opened up the playoffs with a dominating 64-7 win over Bellows Free Academy, but fell 19-14 against Hartford in the playoffs.
Andy Villamarzo