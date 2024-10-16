Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (10/16/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont October 10-12 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State continues to be Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (7-0)
The RedHawks look like an unstoppable force at this point and their latest win speaks to that. CVU cruised past Burr & Barton, 41-3, last week. Next up is Burlington/South Burlington on the road.
2. Rutland (6-1)
Now based on the officials misapplying the rules in overtime of Rutland four-overtime loss to Essex per northern officials commissioner Bryan Fortier, we kept the Raiders at the No. 2 spot. Rutland bounced back with a resounding 54-7 win over Bellows Free Academy.
3. Hartford (5-2)
It was another easy win when it came to the last week for Burlington, as they defeated North Country Union, 49-12.
4. Woodstock (6-0)
The big movers of the week is the Woodstock Wasps after they soundly defeated Lyndon Institute, 41-23. Wasps cap the regular season with a road game against Windsor.
5. Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille (7-0)
Another program that saw themselves help their stock in the second to last week of the season was Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille after narrowly defeating Rice Memorial, 20-14.
6. Burlington/South Burlington (6-1)
Burlington/South Burlington cruised to a 27-7 victory over Brattleboro and the regular season home finale is a home date against No. 1 Champlain Valley Union.
7. Bellows Falls (5-2)
The Terriers found themselves back in the expert rankings after a hard fought 14-7 win over Fair Haven a couple weeks ago. Despite losing to Hartford 34-14, this Bellows Falls team is still among Vermont's best. Bellows Free rolled to a 41-0 win over Springfield last week.
8. Rice Memorial (6-1)
With the Green Knights’ lone loss coming against the team ahead of them in these rankings, as they fell to Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille last week. Rice Memorial will look to finish the regular season on a good note when they take on Milton on the road.
9. Lyndon Institute (5-2)
The Vikings flip flop with Woodstock after falling to the Wasps 41-23 last week. Lyndon Institute will look to bounce back this week against St. Johnsbury Academy.
10. Middlebury (5-2)
Middlebury finds themselves back in the state rankings after the upended a very good Essex team 28-23 last week. They cap the regular season with a road tilt against Burr & Barton.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports