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Vermont High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every VPA champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the Vermont high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Burr & Burton vs Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans from Mar 8, 2026
Burr & Burton vs Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans from Mar 8, 2026 | Evan Miksis

The 2026 Vermont boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Divison 1 (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans Bobwhites

Runner-Up: Rice Memorial Green Knights

Divison 2

Champion: Lamoille Lancers

Runner-Up: Hartford Hurricanes

Divison 3

Champion: Hazen Wildcats

Runner-Up: Randolph Union Galloping Ghosts

Divison 4

Champion: Williamstown Blue Devils

Runner-Up: Twinfield/Cabot Trojans

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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