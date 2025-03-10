Viral brawl gets Pennsylvania boys basketball teams removed from playoffs (video)
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) announced the disqualification of Meadville and Uniontown High boys basketball teams from the first round of the 5A state championships Monday after Friday's viral brawl between both teams turned ugly involving players, fans, students and parents.
Two men were seen arrested on video shortly after the incident.
Meadville was leading Uniontown 63-55 with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter at home, but the events were so horrific, the game did not conclude. It left the PIAA no choice.
"Due to the blatant violations of the PIAA bylaws, the Meadville vs. Uniontown basketball game will be recorded as a forfeiture for each team," the PIAA statement reads with the following provisions or both teams will be banned from next season's playoffs, too:
- A PLAN OF ACTION WILL BE SUBMITTED TO PIAA DETAILING WHAT PROCESSES ARE IN PLACE TO PREVENT SITUATIONS LIKE THIS FROM OCCURRING IN THE FUTURE. SCHOOL SUMBITTED ACTION PLANS ARE DUE BY WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2025.
- ALL PLAYERS FOR THE 2025-26 SCHOOL YEAR WILL COMPLETE THE NFHS SPORTSMANSHIP MODULE.
- ALL COACHES IN THE 2025-26 BASKETBALL PROGRAM WILL COMPLETE THE NFHS SPORTSMANSHIP AND THE TEACHING AND MODELING BEHAVIOR MODULES.
- THE IDENTIFIED SPECTATORS FROM EACH SCHOOL WHOSE IDENTITIES ARE KNOWN TO SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION, ARE TO BE BANNED FROM ATTENDANCE AT ANY AND ALL SCHOOL SPONSORED ACTIVITIES UNTIL JUNE 15, 2026.
- EACH SCHOOL IS REPRIMANDED FOR NOT ADDRESSING THE UNSPORTSMANLIKE BEHAVIOR OF THEIR SPECTATORS WHICH IS A DIRECT VIOLATION OF THE PIAA BYLAWS AS DETAILED IN ARTICLE I, SECTION 5. SPECTATORS OF THE PIAA BYLAWS.
The result of this double forfeit advances Hershey High through the second round (with no opponent) and into the quarterfinals on March 14 to play the winner of West York Area and Peters Township.
MORE ON THE BRAWL
MORE HOOPS NEWS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: