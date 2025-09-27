Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
Alexandria City 23, Woodson 21
Alleghany 36, Waynesboro 14
Altavista Combined School 56, Nelson County 7
Appomattox County 62, Dan River 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 22
Auburn 41, Eastern Montgomery 20
Bassett 28, Mecklenburg County 16
Battlefield 40, Independence 7
Bayside 48, Landstown 33
Benedictine 35, St. Christopher's 21
Broadway 29, Rocktown High School 12
Brentsville District 29, Sherando 12
Brunswick 25, Surry County 0
Brunswick Academy 41, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26
Buckingham 48, Prince Edward County 6
Caroline 34, Chancellor 14
Pulaski County 26, Cave Spring 13
Centreville 35, Washington-Liberty 28
Chilhowie 36, Northwood 0
Chincoteague 24, Kenston Forest 20
Colonial Forge 27, North Stafford 26
Courtland 42, King George 14
Cox 24, Kellam 7
Craig County 35, Twin Springs 28
Dale 35, Prince George 7
Denbigh 35, Heritage 0
Dinwiddie 36, Matoaca 0
East Rockingham 52, Harrisonburg 7
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 40, Bland-Rocky Gap 0
Fairfax 35, West Potomac 3
Falls Church 33, Rock Ridge 14
Floyd County 42, Fort Chiswell 0
Forest Park 45, Potomac 7
Windsor 14, Franklin 6
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 13
Freedom 34, Dominion 8
Gainesville 57, Osbourn Park 14
Gate City 47, David Crockett 6
George Washington 34, Lord Botetourt 31
Giles 43, Tazewell 13
Glass 47, Liberty 16
Glen Allen 47, Hampton 13
Glenvar 42, Martinsville 0
Godwin 48, Tucker 0
Green Run 28, Kempsville 17
Gretna 60, Campbell 14
Halifax County 26, Tunstall 7
Hanover 31, Atlee 20
Happy Valley 48, Thomas Walker 6
Hayfield 15, Edison 6
Henry 55, Hidden Valley 0
Heritage 27, Broad Run 19
Heritage 55, Rustburg 9
Hickory 37, Great Bridge 14
Holston 41, Hurley 0
Honaker 66, Grundy 16
Huguenot 57, Midlothian 7
Indian River 59, Grassfield 16
James Monroe 19, Eastern View 14
James Monroe 38, Narrows 8
James River 34, Clover Hill 16
Jamestown 18, Bruton 12
Lake Braddock 34, Robinson 7
Lake Taylor 63, Granby 41
Langley 31, Chantilly 14
Lebanon 42, Richlands 21
Liberty Christian 22, Jefferson Forest 19
Loudoun Valley 51, Potomac Falls 6
Lunenburg Central 44, Randolph-Henry 20
Luray 48, McCluer 8
Madison 42, Marshall 6
Magna Vista 28, Staunton River 13
Manchester 50, Cosby 13
Maury 77, Churchland 6
Meridian 60, Fauquier 22
Millbrook 14, Kettle Run 7
Monacan 29, Powhatan 26
Mount Vernon 59, Lewis 0
Nansemond River 49, Deep Creek 21
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 47, Hargrave Military Academy 12
New Kent 28, Smithfield 27
Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Military Academy 12
North Cross 68, Blue Ridge 6
North Hagerstown 18, Central 7
Northampton 35, West Point 8
Norview 19, Manor 12
Nottoway 26, Amelia County 0
Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7
Orange County 25, Goochland 22
Oscar Smith 42, King's Fork 14
Page County 44, Stonewall Jackson 16
Park View 12, Annandale 11
Patrick Henry 61, Battle 38
Patriot 62, Unity Reed 0
Poquoson 10, Lafayette 7
Princeton 33, Graham 14
Radford 38, James River 22
Randolph-Macon Academy 50, Fishburne Military 8
Rappahannock County 35, Fuqua 13
Riverbend 21, Brooke Point 7
Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 0
Salem 18, Blacksburg 16
Salem 42, First Colonial 0
Skyline 64, Manassas Park 0
Southampton Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian Academy 32
Spotswood 22, Monroe 7
Spotsylvania 38, Culpeper County 33
St. Anne's-Belfield 27, Roanoke Catholic 0
Stafford 21, Mountain View 7
St. James Performance Academy 43, Our Lady of Good Counsel 7
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic School 33, Northumberland 12
Stone Bridge 38, Woodgrove 0
Strasburg 49, Turner Ashby 14
Stuarts Draft 52, Rockbridge County 14
Tabb 49, Grafton 6
Tri-Cities Christian 44, Twin Valley 8
Varina 62, Henrico 0
Wilson Memorial 14, Riverheads 0
Woodberry Forest 16, Georgetown Prep 10
Woodbridge 56, Hylton 6
Wood 72, Warren County 12
Wythe 33, Rural Retreat 32
