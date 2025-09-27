High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from this week of Virginia high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025
Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025 / David Buky

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - September 26, 2025

Alexandria City 23, Woodson 21

Alleghany 36, Waynesboro 14

Altavista Combined School 56, Nelson County 7

Appomattox County 62, Dan River 14

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 22

Auburn 41, Eastern Montgomery 20

Bassett 28, Mecklenburg County 16

Battlefield 40, Independence 7

Bayside 48, Landstown 33

Benedictine 35, St. Christopher's 21

Broadway 29, Rocktown High School 12

Brentsville District 29, Sherando 12

Brunswick 25, Surry County 0

Brunswick Academy 41, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26

Buckingham 48, Prince Edward County 6

Caroline 34, Chancellor 14

Pulaski County 26, Cave Spring 13

Centreville 35, Washington-Liberty 28

Chilhowie 36, Northwood 0

Chincoteague 24, Kenston Forest 20

Colonial Forge 27, North Stafford 26

Courtland 42, King George 14

Cox 24, Kellam 7

Craig County 35, Twin Springs 28

Dale 35, Prince George 7

Denbigh 35, Heritage 0

Dinwiddie 36, Matoaca 0

East Rockingham 52, Harrisonburg 7

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 40, Bland-Rocky Gap 0

Fairfax 35, West Potomac 3

Falls Church 33, Rock Ridge 14

Floyd County 42, Fort Chiswell 0

Forest Park 45, Potomac 7

Windsor 14, Franklin 6

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 13

Freedom 34, Dominion 8

Gainesville 57, Osbourn Park 14

Gate City 47, David Crockett 6

George Washington 34, Lord Botetourt 31

Giles 43, Tazewell 13

Glass 47, Liberty 16

Glen Allen 47, Hampton 13

Glenvar 42, Martinsville 0

Godwin 48, Tucker 0

Green Run 28, Kempsville 17

Gretna 60, Campbell 14

Halifax County 26, Tunstall 7

Hanover 31, Atlee 20

Happy Valley 48, Thomas Walker 6

Hayfield 15, Edison 6

Henry 55, Hidden Valley 0

Heritage 27, Broad Run 19

Heritage 55, Rustburg 9

Hickory 37, Great Bridge 14

Holston 41, Hurley 0

Honaker 66, Grundy 16

Huguenot 57, Midlothian 7

Indian River 59, Grassfield 16

James Monroe 19, Eastern View 14

James Monroe 38, Narrows 8

James River 34, Clover Hill 16

Jamestown 18, Bruton 12

Lake Braddock 34, Robinson 7

Lake Taylor 63, Granby 41

Langley 31, Chantilly 14

Lebanon 42, Richlands 21

Liberty Christian 22, Jefferson Forest 19

Loudoun Valley 51, Potomac Falls 6

Lunenburg Central 44, Randolph-Henry 20

Luray 48, McCluer 8

Madison 42, Marshall 6

Magna Vista 28, Staunton River 13

Manchester 50, Cosby 13

Maury 77, Churchland 6

Meridian 60, Fauquier 22

Millbrook 14, Kettle Run 7

Monacan 29, Powhatan 26

Mount Vernon 59, Lewis 0

Nansemond River 49, Deep Creek 21

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 47, Hargrave Military Academy 12

New Kent 28, Smithfield 27

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Military Academy 12

North Cross 68, Blue Ridge 6

North Hagerstown 18, Central 7

Northampton 35, West Point 8

Norview 19, Manor 12

Nottoway 26, Amelia County 0

Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7

Orange County 25, Goochland 22

Oscar Smith 42, King's Fork 14

Page County 44, Stonewall Jackson 16

Park View 12, Annandale 11

Patrick Henry 61, Battle 38

Patriot 62, Unity Reed 0

Poquoson 10, Lafayette 7

Princeton 33, Graham 14

Radford 38, James River 22

Randolph-Macon Academy 50, Fishburne Military 8

Rappahannock County 35, Fuqua 13

Riverbend 21, Brooke Point 7

Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 0

Salem 18, Blacksburg 16

Salem 42, First Colonial 0

Skyline 64, Manassas Park 0

Southampton Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian Academy 32

Spotswood 22, Monroe 7

Spotsylvania 38, Culpeper County 33

St. Anne's-Belfield 27, Roanoke Catholic 0

Stafford 21, Mountain View 7

St. James Performance Academy 43, Our Lady of Good Counsel 7

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic School 33, Northumberland 12

Stone Bridge 38, Woodgrove 0

Strasburg 49, Turner Ashby 14

Stuarts Draft 52, Rockbridge County 14

Tabb 49, Grafton 6

Tri-Cities Christian 44, Twin Valley 8

Varina 62, Henrico 0

Wilson Memorial 14, Riverheads 0

Woodberry Forest 16, Georgetown Prep 10

Woodbridge 56, Hylton 6

Wood 72, Warren County 12

Wythe 33, Rural Retreat 32

