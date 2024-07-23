2024 Virginia high school football schedules released: Highland Springs faces Phoebus in Week 1
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Virginia high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming VHSL season.
The season officially gets underway with the first contests being played on Thursday, August 29, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 VHSL state championships taking place on December 14.
2024 Virginia high school football schedules for all teams in every VHSL classification are available.
2024 Virginia VHSL high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 VHSL high school football season schedule:
- August 1: First practice
- August 29: First contest date
- November 16: Region quarterfinals
- November 30: Region deadline
- December 7: VHSL semifinals
- December 14: 2024 VSHL state championships*
*The 2024 VHSL state championship games will be played at three separate sites. The Class 1/2 finals take place at Salem City Stadium, the Class 3/4 finals at Liberty University, and the Class 5/6 finals at James Madison University.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 VHSL high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Virginia high school football state champions
- Class 6: Freedom Eagles
- Class 5: Maury Commodores
- Class 4: Phoebus Phantoms
- Class 3: Liberty Christian Patriots
- Class 2: Radford Bobcats
- Class 1: Galax Maroon Tide
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports