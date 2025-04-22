Carmelo Anthony named Co-GM of Basketball Operation for former high school
Three time Olympic champion and first ballot hall of famer, Carmelo Anthony has officially been announced as Oak Hill Academy's Co-General Manager of basketball ball operations.
When Anthony joins the team for his first official season this upcoming winter, he will be working alongside Bay Frazier, as they will share the position. Their first notable move since accepting the position was naming John Zito the new Head Gold Team Coach of Oak Hill Basketball.
The basketball program at Oak Hill Academy is considered one of the best in the country, and has produced many notable names to go to play in the NBA. Some noteable names alongside Anthony are Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo, Brandon Jennings, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, and many more.
Carmelo Anthony will likely take on the responsibility of curating a staff as well as marketing the team. In the past decade the school has continued to produce NBA talent like Keldon Johnson and Cole Anthony.
After spending three years at his former high school, Towson Catholic in Baltimore, Anthony transferred to spend his senior year at the prestigious academy in Virginia. During his one season there Anthony averaged 21.7 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, and 4 assists per game. He helped secure his team a 32-1 record as one of the top teams in the country.
After his season he was named to the USA Today All-USA First Team, was selected as a McDonalds All American alongisde guys like Lebron James, and was considered the number 1 small forward in the country. He then committed to Syracuse where he was a national champion and declared for the NBA draft after just one season.
This upcoming season his son, Kiyan Anthony a former player for Long Island Lutheran High School will follow in his footsteps and play at Syracuse.
Carmelo Anthony will officially be apart of his former high school team, Oak Hills, staff this upcoming winter.