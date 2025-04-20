From high school QB and all-region punter to NFL Draft's top tight end, Penn State's Tyler Warren can do it all
Likely to be the first tight end selected in this year’s NFL Draft, Penn State senior Tyler Warren has come a long way at the position in just a handful of years.
The nation’s most outstanding tight end didn’t really begin learning the intricacies of the position until reaching State College.
At Atlee High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia – an unincorporated community near Richmond with a population just shy of 40,000 at the 2020 census – the native son was technically a dual-threat quarterback, though his coach, Matt Gray, was willing to line him up at any position if it meant getting the ball into his hands. He played some receiver, tight end, and even was an all-region punter who did things most all-region punters couldn't do on a football field.
Warren fittingly earned one varsity letter for each letter in his name at Atlee from 2016-2019: four letters in football, four in basketball and three in baseball.
An incredible athlete who hails from an extensive family of athletes, Warren was almost always the best player in the lineup at Atlee no matter which sport he was playing. He was the type of talent who stepped in an averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks in 21 games on the basketball court as a freshman; batted over .400 with good power in multiple seasons for the baseball team while playing great defense; and as a senior quarterback passed for 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns.
We’ll never know how far he could have gone in baseball or basketball, and we can thank football for that. But we do know he’ll become an employee of an NFL team later this week.
A recent mock draft had Warren being selected as early as pick No. 5 to Jacksonville.
It sure seems like football was the right choice.
Once his name is called – possibly within the first 10 picks, or even by trade to team like the Los Angeles Rams – when the draft begins on Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Warren will become just the third Atlee High School football player to reach the NFL, and presumably its highest draftee.
Linebacker Billy Parker (a 1999 graduate who had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers went undrafted in 2004), and receiver Zuriel Smith (1999; Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2003).
Warren will be taken well before the sixth round.
Mechanicsville knew it had a special player long before the rest of the world knew who Tyler Warren was. But, as we alluded, becoming the best college tight end in the country didn’t happen overnight.
While still at Atlee, he originally committed to play quarterback at Virginia Tech, but later decommitted and chose the Nittany Lions, who, like Michigan and other top programs, wanted him top play tight end.
He got his feet wet in a couple of games during his true freshman year and scored his first career touchdown – on a rush, no less. He appeared in 13 games during his redshirt freshman season, contributing mostly on special teams while adding five catches for 61 yards, then made the first three starts of his collegiate career during his sophomore campaign, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games that season.
Things started coming together during his junior season when he started 12 of 13 games, caught 34 passes for 422 yards and seven touchdowns and earned coaches third-team All-Big 10 honors and media honorable mention. He was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list prior to the 2024 season, then returned as a senior and put on a show.
Warren set collegiate football on fire.
Recapturing some of that dual-threat stardom that made him one of Atlee’s best, Warren set career highs with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, rushed 26 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns and even passed for one touchdown.
He was named first team All-American, first team All-Big 10, finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting and won the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.
Mechanicsville wasn’t surprised.
During the 2018-2019 season at Atlee, the junior played in 20 baseball games and batted .469 (30-for-64) with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 RBI in 20 games. While he also batted .444 with six doubles in 20 games as a sophomore, his junior season marked a vast improvement in development. He drew nine walks and struck out eight times as a junior versus only four walks and 11 strikeouts as a sophomore. His freshman year was spent playing junior varsity.
His rise at Penn State has been akin to that rise on the diamond.
And now he’s about to go high-stepping into Atlee’s history books one more time.