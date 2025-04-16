Former NFL Star Says Rams Should Make Massive Draft Trade
Les Snead and the Rams are no strangers to trading first-round picks and trading up in the NFL Draft. Once upon a time, he leveraged the house for Jared Goff, and it paid off, in an unexpected way, of course.
Former NFL playmaker Maurice Jones-Drew proposed a move that would see the Rams move up in the first round to snag All-American tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
"I'd love to see the Los Angeles Rams trade up to get a premier player at the tight end position. Specifically, I'm thinking Tyler Warren." Wrote Jones-Drew.
"L.A. currently owns eight selections, including No. 26 overall, but without a second-round pick, the team might have to give up a future first-rounder in order to move up the board and land the Penn State tight end. Les Snead has given up high draft picks in the past -- remember the "F--- them picks" philosophy? -- so it doesn't feel as if that would prevent the Rams from making a move that would add an exceptional player to an offense that's looking to make the most of Matthew Stafford's twilight years."
If the Rams were to pull off this move, it would be a stroke of brilliance, a move that could ensure his Hall of Fame candidacy. Warren is the final piece to the Rams' offense, but the versatility of the player gives Sean McVay a weapon virtually unguardable.
Take the prototype of George Kittle, add the tackle-breaking ability of Gerald Everett, the versatility of Taysom Hill, and put the statistical potential of Travis Kelce, and that's Tyler Warren. Warren was used everytype of way as a tight end and he could sometimes be lined up in the backfield, recieving the direct snap.
If the Rams draft Warren, they could run more two-tight-end sets with Tyler Higbee, the Rams could rest Higbee more due to his age/ wear and tear, and McVay has an H-back option that definitely knows how to block.
Jones-Drew cooked up a brilliant move, but the question of price needs to be answered first. He's a player that a lot of teams are interested in, and as we all know, interest drives price.
