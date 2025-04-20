2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Make Surprising Pick in New Mock
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few more days away, which means it is the time for final renditions of mock drafts to rain down.
The Jaguars have not seen many surprises in recent mock drafts, with Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham continuing to stick out as the clear chalk choice. Some mocks have Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but it is mostly down to those two.
With that said, there are still some mock drafts that are offering some surprises and new names for the Jaguars at No. 5.
NFL.com's Adam Rank released his latest mock draft and has the Jaguars going with a surprising option at No. 5: Penn State tight end Tyler Warren,
"Love that you signed tight ends Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt in free agency, but that should not stop you from jumping at Warren, ranked as the sixth-best player in the class by both Daniel Jeremiah and Eric Edholm. As I mentioned in the intro, I urged the Raiders to draft tight end Brock Bowers in Round 1 last year, regardless of positional need, and it worked out pretty well for them," Rank said.
"Jags, you should be stockpiling game-wreckers for Trevor Lawrence, and putting Warren and Brian Thomas Jr. in the same lineup would seriously help him. It’s kind of like when Sting teamed up with Darby Allin in AEW. (I'm sure Tony Khan gets it.)
Considering how high the Jaguars seem to be on Brenton Strange, it is just hard to imagine they will want to use the No. 5 pick on a player to compete with him for snaps. Warren is a terrific tight end prospect and there is a reason he is a potential top-10 pick and Strange was a second-rounder, but the Jaguars have a lot of other needs.
The Jaguars could look to invest a pick at tight end at some point in the draft, but they did add two new tight ends in free agency in Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt who will be expected to contribute early on due to their experience and knowledge of the offensive scheme.
