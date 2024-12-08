Paul VI continues to have IMG Academy's number on the basketball court
At one of the nation's top early season boys high school basketball showcase events., Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.), the No. 18 team in the SBLive/SI Top 25 National Boys High School Basketball Rankings upset secon-ranked IMG Academy, 67-63, in the penultimate game of the day at the National HoopFest, Saturday evening at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsvile, Md.
Paul VI also defeated IMG Academy, 71-70, at last year's City of Palms event in Florida.
In a back-and-forth game, the Panthers were led by 6-2 junior shooting guard Jordan Smith who scored 19 points, including 13 in the second half, on 9-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from behind the arc. Smith was one of four Panthers who scored in double figures where he was joined by 6-7 senior center Jaquan Womack (Towson commit), who finished with 12 points. In addition, 6-8 senior power forward Adlan Elamin (Utah State commit) and 6-3 freshman guard Aaron Bryant each had 11.
For the Ascenders, 6-3 senior point guard Darius Acuff (Arkansas commit) led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc. 6-2 junior combo guard Trey Beamer added 12 of his own for the Ascenders in the loss.
Paul VI took a 17-14 lead after the opening quarter, followed by IMG Academy taking a 32-28 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
It was a big third quarter for the Panthers that sparked the comeback, as Smith just took over, helping the Panthers outscore the Ascenders, 25-14 in the frame.
Paul VI will return to action on Sunday night when it will take on Sidwell Friends (D.C.), while IMG Academy will return home to Florida and prepare to play at Tampa Catholic on Tuesday night.