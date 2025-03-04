Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball Rankings (3/3/2025)
With one of the nation’s top players in senior Nate Ament, Highland School has had an impressive season. The Hawks are No. 2 in this week’s High School On SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.
Highland School followed up its Metro Private Schools Conference crown from a couple of weeks ago with the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship over the weekend. John Marshall, which began its defense of the Virginia Class 2 state title in resounding fashion remains No. 1.
Newly-crowned Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Oak Hill Academy round out the Top 5. Handley, Maury and Patriot debut this week after punching their respective ticket to the state quarterfinals.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (20-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices scored 100-plus points to win the Virginia Class 2 Region A title, defeating Greenville County (118-59 final), Arcadia (138-69 semifinals) and King William (124-52).
2. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (39-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Hawks won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I title, defeating then-No. 5 Bishop O’Connell in the final, No. 7 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in the semifinals (73-57) and No. 9 St. Christopher’s School in the quarterfinals (85-59).
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (27-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers lost to then-No. 5 Bishop Denis O’Connell, 59-57, in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 63-43 victory over No. 12 Bishop Ireton in the quarterfinals.
4. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (23-10)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights lost to then-No. 3 Highland School in the VISAA Division I title game after victories over then-No. 2 Paul VI Catholic (59-57 semifinals) and No. 8 St. Anne’s-Belfield (71-69 quarterfinals).
5. OAK HILL ACADEMY (23-10)
Previous rank: 4
The Warriors defeated Central Carolina Prep (N.C.), 90-52, Quality Education Academy, 86-66, and Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.), 99-58.
6. WOODSIDE (25-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines won the Virginia Class 5 Region B championship, defeating Maury (63-45 final), Nansemond River (39-35 semifinals) and Bethel (69-31 quarterfinal).
7. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (23-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Saints lost to then-No. 3 Highland School in the VISAA Division I semifinals after wins over No. 21 Blue Ridge School (65-43 quarterfinals) and No. 24 Trinity Episcopal (70-50 first round).
8. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (21-8)
Previous rank: 8
The Saints lost to then-No. 5 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after a 92-72 win over Flint Hill School in the opening round.
9. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (22-4)
The Saints lost to then-No. 3 Highland School in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after a 67-61 quarterfinal win over Catholic-Virginia Beach.
10. GREEN RUN (21-2)
Previous ranked: 10
The Stallions won the Virginia Class 5 Region A title, defeating Indian River (74-52 final), Princess Anne (64-46 semifinals) and Hickory (76-32 quarterfinals).
11. OSCAR SMITH (25-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Tigers claimed the Virginia Class 6 Region A title with victories over Landstown (59-52 final), Highland Springs (57-41 semifinals) and Western Branch (79-58 quarterfinals).
12. SOUTH LAKES (21-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Seahawks won the Virginia Class 6 Region D championship, defeating then-No. 17 Westfield (67-51 final), James Madison (67-40 semifinals) and George C. Marshall (60-44 quarterfinals).
13. BISHOP IRETON (16-14)
Previous rank: 12
The Cardinals lost to No. 2 Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after a 76-59 opening round victory over Episcopal.
14. RIVERSIDE (26-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Ram defeated Riverbend (86-61 final) and Stone Bridge (85-67 semifinals) to win the Virginia Class 5 Region D championship.
15. MERIDIAN (26-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Mustangs won the Virginia Class 3 Region B title, defeating William Monroe (59-34 final), Skyline (59-53 semifinals) and Goochland (80-22 quarterfinals).
16. LANDSTOWN (20-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Eagles lost to No. 11 Oscar Smith in the Virginia Class 6 Region A final after wins over then-No. 15 Glen Allen (71-61 semifinals) and Cosby (81-59 quarterfinals).
17. NORTHSIDE (25-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Vikings defeated Carroll County (65-51 final), Hidden Valley (78-55 semifinals) and Tunstall (80-62) to win the Virginia Class 3 Region D championship.
18. ATLEE (24-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Raiders captured the Virginia Class 4 Region B title, defeating Varina (66-59 final), Monacan (79-59 semifinals) and Caroline (73-43 quarterfinals).
19. ALBEMARLE (23-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Patriots won the Virginia Class 5 Region C championship with victories over Lloyd C. Bird (53-41 final), Godwin (68-42 semifinals) and James River Midlothian (73-48 quarterfinals).
20. CARTER G. WOODSON (23-4)
Previous rank: 25
The Cavaliers won the Virginia Class 6 Region C title, defeating Hayfield (61-53 final), South County (66-49 semifinals) and James W. Robinson (66-36 quarterfinals).
21. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (28-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Barons lost to No. 9 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals.
22. MAURY (20-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Commodores lost to No. 5 Woodside in the Virginia Class 5 Region B final after wins over then-No. 13 King’s Fork (48-41 semifinals) and Granby (46-41 quarterfinals.)
23. KING’S FORK (22-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Bulldogs lost to Maury in the Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals after a 63-45 quarterfinal victory over Kecoughtan.
24. PATRIOT (22-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Pioneers defeated Colonial Forge (59-52 final), Gainesville (63-56 semifinals) and Brooke Point (77-52) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region B championship.
25. HANDLEY (24-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Judges won the Virginia Class 4 Region D championship, defeating Glass (56-52 final), Millbrook (76-49 semifinals) and Sherando (69-45 quarterfinals