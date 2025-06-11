New Jersey high school football: Winslow Township's 2025 slate features Bergen Catholic, IMG Academy
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
The 2024 Group 4 state champion Winslow Township Eagles announced this spring the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play nine games, including five notable contests against state powerhouses Bergen Catholic, Camden, IMG Academy (Florida), Millville and St. Augustine Prep
Battle at the Beach 2025 announces official game times for 4 premier matchups
Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Cherokee, Eastside, Highland and at home against Mainland.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WINSLOW TOWNSHIP EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Week 0: vs. IMG Academy - at Ocean City's Carey Stadium (Battle at the Beach Classic)
Week 1: at Highland
Week 2: vs. Bergen Catholic
Week 3: at St. Augustine Prep
Week 4: vs. Millville
Week 5: at Camden
Week 6: vs. Eastside
Week 7: vs. Mainland
Week 8: at Cherokee
More From New Jersey High School On SI
Follow High School On SI New Jersey throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi