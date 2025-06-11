High School

New Jersey high school football: Winslow Township's 2025 slate features Bergen Catholic, IMG Academy

Among the teams on the Eagles' regular season schedule are state powerhouses Bergen Catholic, Camden, IMG Academy, Millville and St. Augustine Prep

Members of the Winslow Township High School football team celebrate with their trophy after Winslow defeated Phillipsburg, 35-0, in the State Group 4 football final played at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
Members of the Winslow Township High School football team celebrate with their trophy after Winslow defeated Phillipsburg, 35-0, in the State Group 4 football final played at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

The 2024 Group 4 state champion Winslow Township Eagles announced this spring the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play nine games, including five notable contests against state powerhouses Bergen Catholic, Camden, IMG Academy (Florida), Millville and St. Augustine Prep

Battle at the Beach 2025 announces official game times for 4 premier matchups

Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Cherokee, Eastside, Highland and at home against Mainland.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WINSLOW TOWNSHIP EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Week 0: vs. IMG Academy - at Ocean City's Carey Stadium (Battle at the Beach Classic)

Week 1: at Highland

Week 2: vs. Bergen Catholic

Week 3: at St. Augustine Prep

Week 4: vs. Millville

Week 5: at Camden

Week 6: vs. Eastside

Week 7: vs. Mainland

Week 8: at Cherokee

