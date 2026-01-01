Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025
There are two newcomers in this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.
Undefeated Broad Run and Lloyd C. Bird enter at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 after an impressive title-winning effort at the City of Palms Classic in Florida.
The Panthers, ranked 8th in the latest High School on SI National Top 25, are followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Petersburg. The Gillion Academy, Albemarle, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield round out the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 10-1
The Panthers, who won the City of Palms Classic title in Florida, play at District of Columbia’s No. 1 Saint John’s College in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener Saturday.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 11-1
The Knights advanced to the semifinals of The Classic Tournament in Tennessee with a win over Upperman (Tenn.)
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 13-4
The Warriors fell in the semifinals of the Arby’s Classic.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-1
The Hawks will play in the third-place consolation final (Sharpe bracket) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C.
5. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-4
The Crimson Wave placed seventh in the Sharpe bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
6. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-4
The Lions won both their matches in the Creed Showcase at the King Cotton Classic in Arkansas.
7. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-0
The Patriots will play for the Dick’s House of Sport Holiday Tournament championship against Western Albemarle.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-2
The Eagles lost both their matches at the Border Classic in North Carolina.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-2
After placing third in the BSN bracket at the Kruel Classic in Florida, the Cardinals play Bethel Academy at Hayfield Saturday.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 10-1
The Bulldogs won their first two games at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Florida.
11. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 13-0
Fairfax will play King’s Fork in the final at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches tourney in Florida Tuesday.
12. WOODSIDE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-2
The Wolverines lost both their matches at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York.
13. JOHN HANDLEY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 5-2
The Judges lost to No. 4 Oak Hill Academy and Roanoke Catholic at the Arby’s Classic.
14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-1
The Barons placed fifth at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
15. DENBIGH
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 7-0’
The Patriots return to action vs. No. 12 Woodside Jan. 6.
16. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 8-0
The Titans defeated Caroline, 85-61, at the Highland Springs Holiday Showcase.
17. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-2
The Maroon returns to action against Smith Jewish Day School Jan. 7.
18. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 10-1
The Crusaders defeated Collegiate, 65-56.
19. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 9-1
The Cavaliers return to action at Norview Saturday.
20. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-3
The Warriors split two games at Hoggard Holiday Classic in North Carolina.
21. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-1
The Stallions return to action against No. 8 Landstown Jan. 6
22. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-2
The Saints lost to Takoma Academy (Md.) after victories over John Carroll School (Md.) and Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.
23. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-2
The Saints lost to Bullis School (Md.) after defeating TPLS Christian Academy.
24. BROAD RUN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-0
The Spartans have won their first eight matches by double-digits.
25. LLOYD C. BIRD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
The Skyhawks defeated then-No. 25 Glen Allen, 59-56.