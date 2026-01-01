High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025

Broad Run and Bird will begin 2026 in the Virginia boys basketball Top 25

Derek Toney

The Broad Run Spartans have cracked the Virginia boys basketball Top 25 rankings as we enter 2026.
There are two newcomers in this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.

Undefeated Broad Run and Lloyd C. Bird enter at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 after an impressive title-winning effort at the City of Palms Classic in Florida.

The Panthers, ranked 8th in the latest High School on SI National Top 25, are followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Petersburg. The Gillion Academy, Albemarle, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield round out the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 10-1

The Panthers, who won the City of Palms Classic title in Florida, play at District of Columbia’s No. 1 Saint John’s College in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener Saturday.

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 11-1

The Knights advanced to the semifinals of The Classic Tournament in Tennessee with a win over Upperman (Tenn.)

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 13-4

The Warriors fell in the semifinals of the Arby’s Classic.

4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-1

The Hawks will play in the third-place consolation final (Sharpe bracket) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C.

5. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-4

The Crimson Wave placed seventh in the Sharpe bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina. 

6. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 12-4

The Lions won both their matches in the Creed Showcase at the King Cotton Classic in Arkansas.

7. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-0

The Patriots will play for the Dick’s House of Sport Holiday Tournament championship against Western Albemarle.

8. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 9-2

The Eagles lost both their matches at the Border Classic in North Carolina.

9. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-2

After placing third in the BSN bracket at the Kruel Classic in Florida, the Cardinals play Bethel Academy at Hayfield Saturday.

10. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 10-1

The Bulldogs won their first two games at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Florida.

11. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 13-0

Fairfax will play King’s Fork in the final at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches tourney in Florida Tuesday.

12. WOODSIDE

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 4-2

The Wolverines lost both their matches at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York.

13. JOHN HANDLEY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-2

The Judges lost to No. 4 Oak Hill Academy and Roanoke Catholic at the Arby’s Classic. 

14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-1

The Barons placed fifth at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.

15. DENBIGH 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-0’

The Patriots return to action vs. No. 12 Woodside Jan. 6.

16. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 8-0

The Titans defeated Caroline, 85-61, at the Highland Springs Holiday Showcase.

17. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 7-2

The Maroon returns to action against Smith Jewish Day School Jan. 7.

18. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 10-1

The Crusaders defeated Collegiate, 65-56.

19. PRINCESS ANNE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 9-1 

The Cavaliers return to action at Norview Saturday.

20. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-3

The Warriors split two games at Hoggard Holiday Classic in North Carolina.

21. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-1

The Stallions return to action against No. 8 Landstown Jan. 6

22. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-2

The Saints lost to Takoma Academy (Md.) after victories over John Carroll School (Md.) and Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland. 

23. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-2

The Saints lost to Bullis School (Md.) after defeating TPLS Christian Academy.

24. BROAD RUN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-0

The Spartans have won their first eight matches by double-digits.

25. LLOYD C. BIRD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

The Skyhawks defeated then-No. 25 Glen Allen, 59-56.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

