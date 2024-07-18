Top returning Virginia high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Virginia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Old Dominion State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Virginia. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Old Dominion State.
The following is a list of top returning Virginia quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Au'tori Newkirk, Maury: One of the state's best quarterbacks was Newkirk, who has plenty of interest from colleges around the country. For Maury in 2023, Newkirk completed 175-of-256 passes for 3,670 yards, 44 touchdowns and five picks. Newkirk also ran for 760 yards and 13 scores.
Ksaan Farrar, Green Run: The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback is coming off a huge junior campaign for Green Run, in which Farrar threw for 3,086 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and added 577 rushing yards, and seven scores. Farrar is a UConn commitment.
Peyton Musick, Honaker: The signal caller was among the best when it came to the junior class. Musick in 2023 completed 222-of-343 passes for 3,343 yards and 48 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Gabe Drown, Northern Virginia Homeschool: Drown was the only other junior besides Musick to surpasses 40 or more touchdowns last season. The quarterback threw for 2,532 yards, 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Carter Creasy, Tazewell: Not many played as well or efficiently as Creasy did in 2023 for the Bulldogs. The junior quarterback completed 209-of-325 passes for 3,183 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie: Dalton was a dual-threat quarterback that made his presence felt whether he was throwing or running the ball. The junior threw for 1,662 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Dalton rushed for 1,295 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Tyreek Lundy, Northumberland: Lundy put up some stellar numbers for a sophomore quarterback as the Indians’ starter completed 128-of-177 passes for 2,654 yards and 37 touchdowns to a mere three interceptions.
Micah Lance, Atlantic Shores Christian: Lance looked good all throughout the 2023 campaign as the quarterback completed 176-of-267 passes for 2,390 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Calum O’Shea, Battlefield: The Bobcats was arguably one of the top sophomores around at the quarterback position in 2023. O’Shea finished completed 129-of-196 passes for 1,902 yards and 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Aaron Hull, Eastern View: Hull was fourth among sophomore quarterbacks when it came to touchdown passes with 28. The Cyclones’ starter completed 120-of-203 passes for 2,012 yards and 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Dominic Plush, John Champe: The Knights’ signal caller played very well last fall under center. Plush ended 2023 completing 157-of-237 passes for 2,339 yards and 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Denari Hill, Woodbridge: Not many freshmen came onto the scene and played well at quarterback the way Hill did. For Woodbridge, Hill put up some solid numbers and completed 100-of-225 passes for 1,606 yards and 16 touchdowns.
