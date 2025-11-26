Update: Union High Football Coach Still Missing, Wanted on Child Pornography and Solicitation Charges
It was unclear last week why police were seeking to question Union (Virginia) High head football coach Travis Turner at his home, or where and why he disappeared prior to their arrival at his home.
On Tuesday, the public learned why authorities wanted to talk to him. But Turner's disappearance, and his current whereabouts, remain a mystery.
Turner, 46, is now a fugitive after authorities issued warrants Monday evening charging him with five counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.
Turner went missing last Thursday, hours before his undefeated team’s playoff game, when special agents from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived at his home in Appalachia as part of an ongoing investigation. Police said the visit was intended as an interview, not an arrest.
By the time agents reached Turner’s residence, he had already left the area. According to reports, he was last seen walking into the woods near his home, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and glasses.
The disappearance has triggered a broad, multi-agency search. Law enforcement officials deployed K-9 units, drones, and ground teams to scour the area. A helicopter was scheduled to assist but was grounded due to weather conditions. Authorities have not disclosed whether they believe Turner remains nearby.
Officer Jason Day of the Virginia State Police noted that search efforts have continued despite challenging conditions.
Family Denies Charges and Community Responds
Turner’s family has publicly denied the charges. His wife, Leslie Turner, told the Daily Mail, “None of that is true. He’s a good dad and a good husband.
"We want him home," she added. "That’s it. We are all just hanging in there until we get news.”
Local residents have expressed concern over Turner’s disappearance, posting online and gathering in support of the team and search efforts. Many have shared prayers and well wishes for his safe return.
Turner's Football Background and Team's Playoff Run
Turner and his family have been longtime figures in Virginia football. Before coaching at Union High, he was a standout quarterback at Appalachia High School, which merged into Union High in 2011. His father, Tom Turner, coached him and is a member of the Virginia High School Hall of Fame. A member of Virginia Tech's 1998 recruiting class, Travis Turner played at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he achieved All-American status.
The Union Bears, who had been undefeated under Turner this season, continued their playoff run without him last week, defeating Graham 12-0 in a Region D semifinal. The Bears are scheduled to face Ridgeview in the regional final Friday.
While most players and coaches at Union High chose not to speak about Turner's situation with local reporters last week, senior running back Keith Chandler told WCYB that the team has stayed focused despite the sudden absence of their coach.
“We talked in the huddle, and we said: ‘Listen boys, we’re going to have to handle adversity here," Chandler told the outlet.
Previous Case at Union High
The school community is still recovering from a similar case two years ago. According to the New York Post, Timothy Lee Meador, a former teacher and coach at Union High, pleaded guilty in 2023 to child solicitation and indecent liberties charges. Meador, who coached at the school at the same time Turner led the football program, was barred from the school and served just over a year in prison.
Investigation Ongoing
Virginia State Police said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts to contact authorities immediately. Officials have not released additional details regarding what prompted the investigation.