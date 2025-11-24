Virginia Football Coach is the Subject of an Active Missing Persons Investigation
A major search effort is underway in Wise County, Virginia after Union High School football coach Travis L. Turner mysteriously disappeared just days before a playoff game, triggering statewide concern.
Turner, 46, who leads the undefeated Union Bears, was reported missing on Thursday just as Virginia State Police attempted to make contact with him at his home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to a report by WJHL News. Authorities emphasized they were not arriving to arrest him, only to speak with him. When agents arrived, Turner was gone.
Last Seen Entering the Woods Near His Home
According to state police, Turner was last seen walking into the woods near his residence. His disappearance launched an immediate multi-agency search involving:
- Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Wytheville office)
- Local law enforcement
- K-9 units
- Drones
- Planned helicopter support (grounded due to weather)
Authorities say Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.
“We have had the drones up in the air looking, searching,” said Officer Jason Day, noting ongoing efforts despite weather delays.
Not Tied to Arrest, But Connected to Investigation
Police have not disclosed details of the investigation, though agents reportedly were looking into a man from Wise County, according to WJHL. Football Scoop reports investigators explicitly stated they were not attempting to detain Turner when they arrived.
Union High Employee Placed on Leave
As the search unfolded on Friday, Wise County school officials confirmed that an unnamed school employee has been placed on administrative leave due to an external investigation. The district did not confirm whether the move is connected to Turner.
Community on Edge Amid Playoff Run
Turner has been one of the area’s most respected athletic figures, leading Union — a fierce contender in Virginia high school football — into what many hoped would be a championship run. Now, the undefeated season is overshadowed by uncertainty.
Local residents continue to gather online and in person to share support, pray for Turner’s safety and seek answers as the search continues.
The Bears Advanced in the the Playoffs without Their Coach
Union continued its quest for the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 2 state championship, on Saturday, with a 12-0 victory over Graham in a Region D semifinal game, as the the Bears improved to 12-0. Union now advances to the regional final on Friday against second-seeded Ridgewview at Bullitt Park.