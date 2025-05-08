Virginia 3-sport athlete killed while attempting a TikTok video prank
According to a NBC4 Washington report, 18-year old Michael Bosworth Jr., a three-sport senior student-athlete at Massaponax High School (Virginia), was killed last week in Spotsylvania County while attempting a TikTok video prank with friends.
As the report details, 27-year old Tyler Chase Butler has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The report states that Bosworth Jr. and a couple friends were attempting to pull a ding-dong ditch prank for a TikTok video when Butler opened fire on the teens in the early morning hours this past Saturday. A local resident called the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office to report a residential burglary in progress after the gunshots were fired.
Police stated that Butler, who is 27, reported that three teens attempted to break into his house. One of the two surviving teens was also wounded, but not serious, and both said they were not attempting to rob the house, only trying to record a prank that would be later posted on the social media app TikTok.
Bosworth Jr., who was a member of the Panthers' football, wrestling and lacrosse teams, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The senior passed away hours before Massaponax's prom, which he was scheduled to attend later that Saturday evening.
"I'm sorry the kid did that. I wish he hadn't done what he did because he had to pay the ultimate price. Nobody likes that. Nobody. Not even the homeowner, but it's very unfortunate," Fredericksburg resident Shawn Morrell said via a FOX 5 Washington DC report.
