Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Essex (9-0)
2. Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] (9-0)
3. Sussex Central (8-1)
4. Rappahannock (7-2)
5. Northampton (8-1)
6. Chilhowie (8-2)
7. Giles (6-2)
8. Craig County (9-1)
9. Honaker (5-4)
10. Altavista Combined School (5-3)
11. Rye Cove (6-3)
12. Wythe (5-3)
13. Chincoteague (4-4)
14. Northumberland (6-3)
15. Grayson County (5-4)
16. Riverheads (5-4)
17. Holston (6-3)
18. Narrows (4-5)
19. Northwood (7-3)
20. Luray (5-4)
21. Twin Springs (6-3)
22. Rural Retreat (4-5)
23. Buffalo Gap (4-6)
24. McCluer (5-4)
25. Patrick Henry (3-6)
VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] (9-0)
2. Glenvar (9-0)
3. Armstrong (9-0)
4. Strasburg (8-1)
5. Poquoson (8-1)
6. Lunenburg Central (9-0)
7. Ridgeview (8-1)
8. Buckingham (8-1)
9. Gate City (7-2)
10. Gretna (6-1)
11. Virginia (6-2)
12. Stuarts Draft (7-2)
13. Lebanon (6-2)
14. Floyd County (7-2)
15. Central (6-3)
16. Southampton (8-2)
17. Graham (6-3)
18. Thomas Jefferson (6-3)
19. Richlands (6-3)
20. Radford (5-4)
21. King William (6-3)
22. Nottoway (7-3)
23. Greensville County (5-4)
24. James River (5-4)
25. Windsor (6-4)
VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Broadway (8-1)
2. Wilson Memorial (8-1)
3. Heritage (8-1)
4. Magna Vista (9-0)
5. Turner Ashby (8-1)
6. Alleghany (8-1)
7. Liberty Christian (6-2)
8. Kettle Run (8-1)
9. Lake Taylor (7-2)
10. Northside (6-3)
11. Carroll County (7-2)
12. Petersburg (6-3)
13. Lord Botetourt (6-3)
14. Skyline (6-3)
15. New Kent (6-3)
16. Spotswood (6-3)
17. Fluvanna County (6-3)
18. Byrd (6-4)
19. Culpeper County (6-3)
20. Tabb (6-3)
21. Bassett (5-4)
22. Norcom (4-5)
23. Western Albemarle (6-3)
24. Brentsville District (5-4)
25. Hopewell (4-5)
VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Dinwiddie (10-0)
2. George Washington (8-1)
3. Louisa County (9-0)
4. Jefferson Forest (8-1)
5. Handley (8-1)
6. Courtland (8-1)
7. Loudoun County (8-1)
8. Huguenot (8-1)
9. Varina (6-3)
10. Hampton (7-1)
11. Lafayette (8-1)
12. Loudoun Valley (8-1)
13. Warhill (7-2)
14. Caroline (8-1)
15. Hanover (7-2)
16. Woodgrove (6-3)
17. Sherando (5-4)
18. Spotsylvania (6-3)
19. Churchland (6-3)
20. Glass (4-5)
21. Heritage (6-3)
22. Liberty (5-3)
23. Smithfield (5-3)
24. Phoebus (4-3)
25. Wood (6-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Riverbend (9-0)
2. Maury (8-1)
3. Stone Bridge (7-1)
4. Green Run (9-0)
5. Highland Springs (7-2)
6. Fleming (7-2)
7. Henry (8-1)
8. King’s Fork (8-1)
9. Midlothian (7-2)
10. Hermitage (7-2)
11. Cox (7-2)
12. Kempsville (7-2)
13. Nansemond River (7-2)
14. Warwick (6-3)
15. Indian River (7-2)
16. Glen Allen (5-4)
17. Meadowbrook (6-3)
18. Salem (6-4)
19. Bayside (6-3)
20. John Champe (5-4)
21. Briar Woods (6-3)
22. Potomac Falls (5-4)
23. Franklin County (4-5)
24. Bethel (6-3)
25. James River (5-4)
VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Manchester (9-0)
2. Colonial Forge (8-1)
3. Centreville (7-1)
4. Dale (8-1)
5. Battlefield (8-1)
6. Lake Braddock (8-1)
7. North Stafford (7-2)
8. Oscar Smith (8-1)
9. Woodbridge (8-1)
10. Westfield (6-3)
11. Patriot (7-2)
12. West Springfield (7-2)
13. South County (6-3)
14. Langley (7-2)
15. Madison (5-4)
16. Gar-Field (6-3)
17. Independence (6-3)
18. South Lakes (5-4)
19. Charles J. Colgan (7-2)
20. Brooke Point (5-4)
21. Bird (5-4)
22. Forest Park (4-4)
23. Fairfax (4-5)
24. Alexandria City (6-4)
25. West Potomac (4-5)
