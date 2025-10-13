Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Essex (6-0)
2. Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] (8-0)
3. Craig County (7-0)
4. Chilhowie (6-1)
5. Sussex Central (6-1)
6. Altavista Combined School (4-2)
7. Giles (5-1)
8. Rappahannock (4-1)
9. Northwood (6-1)
10. Northampton (5-1)
11. Rye Cove (5-2)
12. Holston (5-2)
13. Twin Springs (5-2)
14. Northumberland (4-2)
15. Luray (4-2)
16. Chincoteague (3-3)
17. Wythe (4-3)
18. Narrows (2-4)
19. Hurley (4-3)
20. Riverheads (3-3)
21. Rural Retreat (3-3)
22. West Point (3-3)
23. Grayson County (2-3)
24. Honaker (2-4)
25. Bath County (3-2)
VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Poquoson (7-0)
2. Glenvar (7-0)
3. Strasburg (5-1)
4. Armstrong (7-0)
5. Floyd County (6-0)
6. Lunenburg Central (6-0)
7. Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] (6-0)
8. Gate City (5-1)
9. Lebanon (6-0)
10. Buckingham (6-0)
11. Virginia (5-1)
12. Gretna (5-1)
13. Stuarts Draft (5-2)
14. Nottoway (6-1)
15. Radford (4-2)
16. Ridgeview (5-1)
17. Richlands (4-3)
18. King William (4-3)
19. Central (3-3)
20. Thomas Jefferson (4-3)
21. Southampton (5-2)
22. Windsor (5-2)
23. Nelson County (4-2)
24. Greensville County (3-3)
25. Graham (3-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Liberty Christian (4-1)
2. Alleghany (6-0)
3. Magna Vista (6-0)
4. Broadway (6-1)
5. Wilson Memorial (5-1)
6. Lord Botetourt (5-1)
7. Heritage (5-1)
8. Turner Ashby (5-1)
9. Kettle Run (5-1)
10. Lake Taylor (6-1)
11. Byrd (5-1)
12. New Kent (4-2)
13. Tabb (5-2)
14. Northside (4-2)
15. East Rockingham (5-1)
16. Culpeper County (4-2)
17. James Monroe (4-2)
18. Petersburg (4-2)
19. Abingdon (3-3)
20. Fluvanna County (3-3)
21. Spotswood (3-3)
22. Skyline (3-3)
23. Western Albemarle (4-2)
24. Carroll County (4-2)
25. Bassett (4-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Loudoun County (7-0)
2. George Washington (5-1)
3. Jefferson Forest (5-1)
4. Dinwiddie (7-0)
5. Louisa County (6-0)
6. Lafayette (6-1)
7. Hanover (6-0)
8. Huguenot (5-1)
9. Hampton (5-1)
10. Varina (4-2)
11. Caroline (6-0)
12. Handley (5-1)
13. Wood (6-1)
14. Woodgrove (5-2)
15. Courtland (5-1)
16. Sherando (4-2)
17. Loudoun Valley (5-1)
18. Spotsylvania (4-2)
19. Phoebus (3-2)
20. Churchland (5-2)
21. Warhill (4-2)
22. Smithfield (3-3)
23. Tuscarora (3-3)
24. Millbrook (3-4)
25. Blacksburg (3-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Stone Bridge (5-1)
2. Green Run (7-0)
3. Maury (5-1)
4. Riverbend (6-0)
5. Henry (6-1)
6. Glen Allen (5-2)
7. Fleming (4-2)
8. King's Fork (5-1)
9. Highland Springs (4-2)
10. Meadowbrook (5-1)
11. Bayside (5-1)
12. Hermitage (5-1)
13. Warwick (5-2)
14. Indian River (5-1)
15. Midlothian (5-2)
16. Briar Woods (4-1)
17. Kempsville (4-2)
18. Salem (4-3)
19. Nansemond River (5-1)
20. James River (4-2)
21. John Champe (3-3)
22. Cox (4-2)
23. Potomac Falls (3-3)
24. Freedom (4-2)
25. Prince George (3-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Lake Braddock (6-0)
2. Colonial Forge (7-0)
3. Manchester (7-0)
4. Dale (6-0)
5. Oscar Smith (5-1)
6. Battlefield (5-1)
7. North Stafford (5-2)
8. Centreville (4-1)
9. Westfield (4-2)
10. Woodbridge (5-1)
11. Independence (4-2)
12. Charles J. Colgan (6-1)
13. Gar-Field (4-2)
14. Langley (5-2)
15. West Springfield (5-2)
16. Patriot (4-2)
17. South Lakes (4-2)
18. Madison (3-3)
19. Alexandria City (5-2)
20. Falls Church (5-1)
21. Forest Park (4-3)
22. South County (3-3)
23. Fairfax (3-3)
24. Mount Vernon (5-2)
25. West Potomac (3-3)
