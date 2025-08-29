High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

 The 2025 Virginia high school football season kicked off this weekend, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Thursday.

Battlefield 14, North Stafford 13

Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0

Benedictine 38, St. Michael 0

Briar Woods 13, Broad Run 10

Broadwater Academy 38, Chincoteague 29

Brooke Point 65, King George 0

Charles J. Colgan 42, Osbourn 35

Colonial Forge 34, South County 14

Cox 21, Landstown 20

Cumberland 46, Mathews 0

Currituck County 21, Deep Creek 6

Dale 29, Cosby 7

Deep Run 31, Mechanicsville 10

Dinwiddie 53, Colonial Heights 7

Essex 52, Sussex Central 30

Falls Church 38, Wakefield 17

Fauquier 62, Manassas Park 0

Forest Park 56, Centreville 47

Franklin 22, John Marshall 12

Freeman 21, Atlee 20

Gar-Field 53, Woodson 0

Gate City 49, Richlands 28

Glen Allen 42, Prince George 6

Godwin 42, Louisa County 26

Green Run 37, Tallwood 7

Heritage 32, Lightridge 31

Hermitage 38, Matoaca 0

Independence 27, Woodgrove 21

Kecoughtan 23, Washington 6

Kellam 35, First Colonial 15

Kettle Run 35, Liberty 0

King William 21, Amelia County 7

Lake Braddock 32, Alexandria City 0

Langley 21, Fairfax 0

Lebanon 49, Honaker 31

Loudoun County 35, Riverside 0

Loudoun Valley 21, Millbrook 7

Magna Vista 39, Rockingham County 0

Manchester 83, Monacan 13

Manor 28, Denbigh 8

Marshall 40, Annandale 0

Maryland School for the Deaf 64, Massanutten Military Academy 6

Meadowbrook 60, Clover Hill 0

Menchville 35, Western Branch 7

Middlesex 13, Surry County 0

Midlothian 19, Bird 0

Mount Vernon 19, Hayfield 15

Mountain View 28, Gainesville 0

New Kent 13, Gloucester 7

Norview 25, Great Bridge 20

Oakton 50, Edison 0

Osbourn Park 40, Freedom 0

Petersburg 48, Henrico 6

Potomac Falls 42, Dominion 0

Powhatan 20, Orange County 7

Rappahannock 65, Nandua 27

Salem 24, Kempsville 17

Sherando 41, Amherst County 0

South Lakes 29, Yorktown 28

Southampton 52, Life Christian Academy 6

Stone Bridge 7, Madison 0

Tabb 42, Jamestown 36

Unity Reed 54, Potomac 0

Warhill 35, Grafton 7

Washington-Liberty 55, Bishop O'Connell 22

West Springfield 19, West Potomac 0

Westfield 17, Patriot 14

Windsor 26, Lakeland 22

Woodbridge 54, Stafford 40

CJ Vafiadis
