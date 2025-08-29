Virginia high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season kicked off this weekend, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Thursday.
Virginia High School Football Schedule & Scores (VHSL) - August 28, 2025
Battlefield 14, North Stafford 13
Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0
Benedictine 38, St. Michael 0
Briar Woods 13, Broad Run 10
Broadwater Academy 38, Chincoteague 29
Brooke Point 65, King George 0
Charles J. Colgan 42, Osbourn 35
Colonial Forge 34, South County 14
Cox 21, Landstown 20
Cumberland 46, Mathews 0
Currituck County 21, Deep Creek 6
Dale 29, Cosby 7
Deep Run 31, Mechanicsville 10
Dinwiddie 53, Colonial Heights 7
Essex 52, Sussex Central 30
Falls Church 38, Wakefield 17
Fauquier 62, Manassas Park 0
Forest Park 56, Centreville 47
Franklin 22, John Marshall 12
Freeman 21, Atlee 20
Gar-Field 53, Woodson 0
Gate City 49, Richlands 28
Glen Allen 42, Prince George 6
Godwin 42, Louisa County 26
Green Run 37, Tallwood 7
Heritage 32, Lightridge 31
Hermitage 38, Matoaca 0
Independence 27, Woodgrove 21
Kecoughtan 23, Washington 6
Kellam 35, First Colonial 15
Kettle Run 35, Liberty 0
King William 21, Amelia County 7
Lake Braddock 32, Alexandria City 0
Langley 21, Fairfax 0
Lebanon 49, Honaker 31
Loudoun County 35, Riverside 0
Loudoun Valley 21, Millbrook 7
Magna Vista 39, Rockingham County 0
Manchester 83, Monacan 13
Manor 28, Denbigh 8
Marshall 40, Annandale 0
Maryland School for the Deaf 64, Massanutten Military Academy 6
Meadowbrook 60, Clover Hill 0
Menchville 35, Western Branch 7
Middlesex 13, Surry County 0
Midlothian 19, Bird 0
Mount Vernon 19, Hayfield 15
Mountain View 28, Gainesville 0
New Kent 13, Gloucester 7
Norview 25, Great Bridge 20
Oakton 50, Edison 0
Osbourn Park 40, Freedom 0
Petersburg 48, Henrico 6
Potomac Falls 42, Dominion 0
Powhatan 20, Orange County 7
Rappahannock 65, Nandua 27
Salem 24, Kempsville 17
Sherando 41, Amherst County 0
South Lakes 29, Yorktown 28
Southampton 52, Life Christian Academy 6
Stone Bridge 7, Madison 0
Tabb 42, Jamestown 36
Unity Reed 54, Potomac 0
Warhill 35, Grafton 7
Washington-Liberty 55, Bishop O'Connell 22
West Springfield 19, West Potomac 0
Westfield 17, Patriot 14
Windsor 26, Lakeland 22
Woodbridge 54, Stafford 40
