Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Appomattox County 38, Nelson County 7

Arcadia 22, John Marshall 12

Bassett 56, Halifax County 7

Battlefield 35, Unity Reed 6

Bayside 43, Tallwood 0

Bruton 41, York 14

Buckingham 56, Cumberland 0

Byrd 51, Staunton River 12

Carroll County 35, James River 25

Chancellor 16, King George 15

Chilhowie 40, Holston 15

Churchland 26, Manor 14

Colonial Forge 55, Massaponax 14

Cosby 50, Powhatan 33

Courtland 42, James Monroe 20

Cox 31, Kempsville 28

Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge 0

Culpeper County 21, Caroline 6

Deep Creek 31, Grassfield 27

Dominion 42, Park View 6

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 48, Castlewood 8

Fairfax 24, Woodson 6

Falls Church 42, Justice 7

Fluvanna County 34, Albemarle 7

Freeman 21, Glen Allen 18

George Washington 50, Magna Vista 49

Giles 53, Wythe 20

Glass 23, Brookville 20

Glenvar 24, Floyd County 6

Godwin 24, Deep Run 0

Goochland 34, Charlottesville 14

Graham 56, Richlands 12

Grayson County 35, Fort Chiswell 0

Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 6

Green Run 56, Ocean Lakes 14

Grundy 38, Central - Wise 35

Hayfield 41, Lewis 8

Henry 35, Blacksburg 14

Heritage 20, Loudoun County 14

Hermitage 9, Thomas Jefferson 7

Highland Springs 30, Hanover 27

Honaker 38, Rural Retreat 32

Huguenot 27, Manchester 7

Hurley 58, Twin Valley 6

Indian River 41, Hickory 16

Kettle Run 17, Brentsville District 3

King William 48, Colonial Heights 21

King's Fork 27, Nansemond River 8

Lake Taylor 49, Norview 14

Landstown 17, Kellam 10

Langley 42, Washington-Liberty 7

Lebanon 50, Tazewell 14

Lee 28, Abingdon 27

Lord Botetourt 28, Northside 21

Loudoun Valley 42, Woodgrove 28

Louisa County 59, Monticello 10

Lunenburg Central 42, Amelia County 15

Luray 55, Page County 6

Madison 42, Chantilly 7

Marshall 29, Herndon 7

Maury 64, Granby 0

McCluer 48, Eastern Montgomery 22

McLean 35, Wakefield 32

Midlothian 48, Monacan 7

Mount Vernon 55, Annandale 13

Narrows 48, Bath County 7

New Kent 40, Jamestown 0

Norcom 40, Washington 20

Northampton 60, Nandua 46

Northumberland 48, Colonial Beach 8

Oakton 67, Centreville 0

Osbourn 55, Osbourn Park 14

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 7

Patriot 35, Gainesville 27

Petersburg 28, Prince George 21

Poquoson 42, Smithfield 0

Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 10

Pulaski County 68, Hidden Valley 6

Radford 41, Martinsville 12

Randolph-Henry 41, Prince Edward County 0

Richmond City School of the Arts 14, Clover Hill 12

Riverbend 28, North Stafford 21

Robinson 20, West Potomac 14

Salem 49, Princess Anne 0

Salem 59, Christiansburg 36

Sherando 41, Liberty 0

Skyline 42, Warren County 6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 27, Mt. View 20

Southampton 42, Franklin 7

Spotsylvania 42, Eastern View 14

Staunton 28, Fort Defiance 7

Stone Bridge 38, Briar Woods 0

Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0

Turner Ashby 37, Spotswood 13

Warhill 48, Gloucester 12

West Springfield 34, Lake Braddock 31

Western Albemarle 27, Orange County 0

Westfield 40, South Lakes 13

Wilson Memorial 27, Stuarts Draft 13

Wood 59, Fauquier 7

Woodbridge 42, Gar-Field 14

