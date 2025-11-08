Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Appomattox County 38, Nelson County 7
Arcadia 22, John Marshall 12
Bassett 56, Halifax County 7
Battlefield 35, Unity Reed 6
Bayside 43, Tallwood 0
Bruton 41, York 14
Buckingham 56, Cumberland 0
Byrd 51, Staunton River 12
Carroll County 35, James River 25
Chancellor 16, King George 15
Chilhowie 40, Holston 15
Churchland 26, Manor 14
Colonial Forge 55, Massaponax 14
Cosby 50, Powhatan 33
Courtland 42, James Monroe 20
Cox 31, Kempsville 28
Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge 0
Culpeper County 21, Caroline 6
Deep Creek 31, Grassfield 27
Dominion 42, Park View 6
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 48, Castlewood 8
Fairfax 24, Woodson 6
Falls Church 42, Justice 7
Fluvanna County 34, Albemarle 7
Freeman 21, Glen Allen 18
George Washington 50, Magna Vista 49
Giles 53, Wythe 20
Glass 23, Brookville 20
Glenvar 24, Floyd County 6
Godwin 24, Deep Run 0
Goochland 34, Charlottesville 14
Graham 56, Richlands 12
Grayson County 35, Fort Chiswell 0
Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 6
Green Run 56, Ocean Lakes 14
Grundy 38, Central - Wise 35
Hayfield 41, Lewis 8
Henry 35, Blacksburg 14
Heritage 20, Loudoun County 14
Hermitage 9, Thomas Jefferson 7
Highland Springs 30, Hanover 27
Honaker 38, Rural Retreat 32
Huguenot 27, Manchester 7
Hurley 58, Twin Valley 6
Indian River 41, Hickory 16
Kettle Run 17, Brentsville District 3
King William 48, Colonial Heights 21
King's Fork 27, Nansemond River 8
Lake Taylor 49, Norview 14
Landstown 17, Kellam 10
Langley 42, Washington-Liberty 7
Lebanon 50, Tazewell 14
Lee 28, Abingdon 27
Lord Botetourt 28, Northside 21
Loudoun Valley 42, Woodgrove 28
Louisa County 59, Monticello 10
Lunenburg Central 42, Amelia County 15
Luray 55, Page County 6
Madison 42, Chantilly 7
Marshall 29, Herndon 7
Maury 64, Granby 0
McCluer 48, Eastern Montgomery 22
McLean 35, Wakefield 32
Midlothian 48, Monacan 7
Mount Vernon 55, Annandale 13
Narrows 48, Bath County 7
New Kent 40, Jamestown 0
Norcom 40, Washington 20
Northampton 60, Nandua 46
Northumberland 48, Colonial Beach 8
Oakton 67, Centreville 0
Osbourn 55, Osbourn Park 14
Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 7
Patriot 35, Gainesville 27
Petersburg 28, Prince George 21
Poquoson 42, Smithfield 0
Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 10
Pulaski County 68, Hidden Valley 6
Radford 41, Martinsville 12
Randolph-Henry 41, Prince Edward County 0
Richmond City School of the Arts 14, Clover Hill 12
Riverbend 28, North Stafford 21
Robinson 20, West Potomac 14
Salem 49, Princess Anne 0
Salem 59, Christiansburg 36
Sherando 41, Liberty 0
Skyline 42, Warren County 6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 27, Mt. View 20
Southampton 42, Franklin 7
Spotsylvania 42, Eastern View 14
Staunton 28, Fort Defiance 7
Stone Bridge 38, Briar Woods 0
Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0
Turner Ashby 37, Spotswood 13
Warhill 48, Gloucester 12
West Springfield 34, Lake Braddock 31
Western Albemarle 27, Orange County 0
Westfield 40, South Lakes 13
Wilson Memorial 27, Stuarts Draft 13
Wood 59, Fauquier 7
Woodbridge 42, Gar-Field 14
