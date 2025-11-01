Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Abingdon 7, Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 46
Albemarle 33, Monticello 21
Alexandria City 0, West Springfield 35
Alleghany 35, Fort Defiance 21
Amelia County 0, Buckingham 43
Amherst County 74, Liberty 6
Appomattox County 22, Gretna 30
Arcadia 14, Northampton 44
Atlee 49, Mechanicsville 3
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Auburn 0, Grayson County 47
Bath County 12, McCluer 28
Battlefield 42, Osbourn 12
Brentsville District 42, Warren County 0
Broadway 42, East Rockingham 0
Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 34
Brookville 13, Jefferson Forest 41
Buffalo Gap 27, Stuarts Draft 35
Burton 7, Rye Cove 40
Byrd 21, Franklin County 24
Castlewood 6, Hurley 44
Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 7
Central 41, Page County 12
Central - Wise 6, Gate City 42
Chancellor 20, Eastern View 44
Charles City 2, Mathews 0
Charlottesville 25, Orange County 14
Chatham 12, Nelson County 29
Chilhowie 16, Patrick Henry 27
Churchland 46, Washington 6
Clarke County 13, Luray 36
Clover Hill 8, Powhatan 35
Colonial Beach 0, Essex 49
Cosby 51, Monacan 20
Courtland 26, Culpeper County 13
Craig County 21, Narrows 42
Deep Run 36, Tucker 0
Denbigh 35, Kecoughtan 7
Dominion 13, Hedgesville 21
Fairfax 0, Lake Braddock 35
Fleming 46, Lord Botetourt 0
Floyd County 21, Radford 44
Franklin County 24, Byrd 21
Freedom 0, Stone Bridge 58
Gainesville 21, Independence 22
Gar-Field 28, Patriot 35
Gate City 42, Central - Wise 6
George Washington 50, Tunstall 8
Glass 32, Rustburg 7
Grafton 35, New Kent 45
Grayson County 47, Auburn 0
Gretna 30, Appomattox County 22
Halifax County 0, Magna Vista 42
Hampton Roads Academy 20, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 40
Handley 35, Wood 23
Harrisonburg 21, Monroe 40
Hedgesville 21, Dominion 13
Henrico 16, Henry 27
Henry 56, Pulaski County 0
Heritage 35, Liberty Christian 33
Hidden Valley 7, Salem 56
Honaker 48, Northwood 30
Hurley 44, Castlewood 6
Independence 22, Gainesville 21
James Monroe 8, Spotsylvania 17
James River 14, Patrick County 7
Jefferson 0, Sidwell Friends 34
Jefferson Forest 41, Brookville 13
Kettle Run 2, Manassas Park 0
Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 0
Lancaster 13, Rappahannock 54
Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 0
Louisa County 58, Western Albemarle 41
Luray 36, Clarke County 13
Madison County 13, Strasburg 55
Magna Vista 42, Halifax County 0
Manchester 61, Richmond City School of the Arts 0
Maury 57, Manor 8
Meridian 33, Skyline 43
Monroe 40, Harrisonburg 21
Nandua 20, West Point 0
Narrows 42, Craig County 21
Nelson County 29, Chatham 12
New Kent 45, Grafton 35
North Stafford 41, Stafford 0
Northampton 44, Arcadia 14
Northside 34, Staunton River 14
Patriot 35, Gar-Field 28
Perry County Central 7, Ridgeview 35
PikeView 52, Roanoke Catholic 20
Potomac 6, Woodbridge 47
Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 8
Radford 44, Floyd County 21
Rappahannock 54, Lancaster 13
Riverbend 50, Massaponax 13
Riverheads 26, Staunton 0
Rye Cove 40, Burton 7
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 40, Hampton Roads Academy 20
Salem 56, Hidden Valley 7
Sidwell Friends 34, Jefferson 0
Skyline 43, Meridian 33
South County 20, West Potomac 7
Spotsylvania 17, James Monroe 8
Stone Bridge 58, Freedom 0
Strasburg 55, Madison County 13
Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 27
Turner Ashby 41, Rocktown High School 0
Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 46, Abingdon 7
Warhill 36, Tabb 14
West Springfield 35, Alexandria City 0
Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 7
Woodbridge 47, Potomac 6
