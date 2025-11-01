High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Abingdon 7, Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 46

Albemarle 33, Monticello 21

Alexandria City 0, West Springfield 35

Alleghany 35, Fort Defiance 21

Amelia County 0, Buckingham 43

Amherst County 74, Liberty 6

Appomattox County 22, Gretna 30

Arcadia 14, Northampton 44

Atlee 49, Mechanicsville 3

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Auburn 0, Grayson County 47

Bath County 12, McCluer 28

Battlefield 42, Osbourn 12

Brentsville District 42, Warren County 0

Broadway 42, East Rockingham 0

Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 34

Brookville 13, Jefferson Forest 41

Buffalo Gap 27, Stuarts Draft 35

Burton 7, Rye Cove 40

Byrd 21, Franklin County 24

Castlewood 6, Hurley 44

Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 7

Central 41, Page County 12

Central - Wise 6, Gate City 42

Chancellor 20, Eastern View 44

Charles City 2, Mathews 0

Charlottesville 25, Orange County 14

Chatham 12, Nelson County 29

Chilhowie 16, Patrick Henry 27

Churchland 46, Washington 6

Clarke County 13, Luray 36

Clover Hill 8, Powhatan 35

Colonial Beach 0, Essex 49

Cosby 51, Monacan 20

Courtland 26, Culpeper County 13

Craig County 21, Narrows 42

Deep Run 36, Tucker 0

Denbigh 35, Kecoughtan 7

Dominion 13, Hedgesville 21

Fairfax 0, Lake Braddock 35

Fleming 46, Lord Botetourt 0

Floyd County 21, Radford 44

Franklin County 24, Byrd 21

Freedom 0, Stone Bridge 58

Gainesville 21, Independence 22

Gar-Field 28, Patriot 35

Gate City 42, Central - Wise 6

George Washington 50, Tunstall 8

Glass 32, Rustburg 7

Grafton 35, New Kent 45

Grayson County 47, Auburn 0

Gretna 30, Appomattox County 22

Halifax County 0, Magna Vista 42

Hampton Roads Academy 20, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 40

Handley 35, Wood 23

Harrisonburg 21, Monroe 40

Hedgesville 21, Dominion 13

Henrico 16, Henry 27

Henry 56, Pulaski County 0

Heritage 35, Liberty Christian 33

Hidden Valley 7, Salem 56

Honaker 48, Northwood 30

Hurley 44, Castlewood 6

Independence 22, Gainesville 21

James Monroe 8, Spotsylvania 17

James River 14, Patrick County 7

Jefferson 0, Sidwell Friends 34

Jefferson Forest 41, Brookville 13

Kettle Run 2, Manassas Park 0

Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 0

Lancaster 13, Rappahannock 54

Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 0

Louisa County 58, Western Albemarle 41

Luray 36, Clarke County 13

Madison County 13, Strasburg 55

Magna Vista 42, Halifax County 0

Manchester 61, Richmond City School of the Arts 0

Maury 57, Manor 8

Meridian 33, Skyline 43

Monroe 40, Harrisonburg 21

Nandua 20, West Point 0

Narrows 42, Craig County 21

Nelson County 29, Chatham 12

New Kent 45, Grafton 35

North Stafford 41, Stafford 0

Northampton 44, Arcadia 14

Northside 34, Staunton River 14

Patriot 35, Gar-Field 28

Perry County Central 7, Ridgeview 35

PikeView 52, Roanoke Catholic 20

Potomac 6, Woodbridge 47

Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 8

Radford 44, Floyd County 21

Rappahannock 54, Lancaster 13

Riverbend 50, Massaponax 13

Riverheads 26, Staunton 0

Rye Cove 40, Burton 7

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 40, Hampton Roads Academy 20

Salem 56, Hidden Valley 7

Sidwell Friends 34, Jefferson 0

Skyline 43, Meridian 33

South County 20, West Potomac 7

Spotsylvania 17, James Monroe 8

Stone Bridge 58, Freedom 0

Strasburg 55, Madison County 13

Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 27

Turner Ashby 41, Rocktown High School 0

Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 46, Abingdon 7

Warhill 36, Tabb 14

West Springfield 35, Alexandria City 0

Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 7

Woodbridge 47, Potomac 6

