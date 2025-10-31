Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 107 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, October 24, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 7 King's Fork travels to take on No. 12 Indian River, and No. 10 Louisa County hosts Western Albemarle.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 22 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Chilhowie vs Patrick Henry at 1:30 PM. The final game, Grayson County vs Auburn, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 23 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Northampton vs Arcadia, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hanover vs Armstrong at 7:00 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Chatham, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 34 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Salem vs Hidden Valley, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Liberty Christian vs Heritage at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 29 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Chilhowie vs Patrick Henry, starts at 1:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Western Albemarle vs Louisa County at 7:00 PM. The final game, Culpeper County vs Courtland, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 21 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Massaponax vs Riverbend, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Manor vs Maury at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Sidwell Friends vs Jefferson, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Osbourn vs Battlefield at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
