Virginia high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best

Caprice Bohmer, Briar Woods
The UConn commitment has been sensational this season for the Falcons, owning a 0.59 earned run average along with a 10-4 record and has struck out 198 batters.
Norah Jacques, Langley
The sophomore pitcher has been very dominant this season for Langley, with Jacques through 19 appearances having compiled a stellar record of 13-3, 0.33 ERA and 249 strikeouts.
Ramsey Revelle, Broadwater Academy
Revelle looks to be one of the state's best senior pitchers with the way she's played this spring season for Broadwater Academy. The pitcher has a current record of 16-4 with 146 strikeouts and a 1.22 earned run average.
Katelyn Hubley, Godwin
The 5-foot-8 senior has been tough to score off of on any given evening, with Hubley boasting a 0.42 ERA along with a perfect 14-0 record and 179 strikeouts through 84 innings of work.
Haleigh Murphy, Greenbrier Christian Academy
Another senior pitcher that's been impressive this spring is Murphy, who owns a 15-1 record, 1.46 ERA and has fanned 156 batters.
Peyton Robinson, Lightridge
Not many sophomores are pitching like Robinson has this spring, with the pitcher currently 11-0 and an impressive 0.49 earned run average. Robinson has also struck out 124 batters.
Elena Clark-Wilson, Meridian
Forget about Clark-Wilson's 5-8 record, take a deeper look into the numbers for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County commitment. The senior pitcher has a solid 1.82 ERA along with 241 strikeouts.
Blair Jackson, Fort Chiswell
Jackson, who also plays on the girls basketball team, has showcased her talents on the mound this season for Fort Chiswell. The senior is 12-3 with a 2.96 ERA and has struck out 189 batters this spring.
Ryann Giddens, Arcadia
Giddens is the lone freshman on this list and for plenty of reasons. The Class of 2028 product has proven she can pitch with the best of 'em, with Giddens currently at an 8-5 record, 1.62 ERA and 161 strikeouts.
Kaylie DeChicchis, North Stafford
The senior pitcher makes her way onto the list as she's been one of the better hurlers of the 2025 class in Virginia. DeChicchis has fanned 174 batters along with a 10-4 record and 2.40 ERA.
Marlee Gaskell, Midlothian
Gaskell has only yielded 10 earned runs through 14 mound apperances for Midlothian this season. The senior is 13-0 with a 0.83 ERA, walking only 18 batters and striking out 117.
Kaylee Hodges, Matoaca
Another sophomore that's really looked strong on the mound this spring is Hodges for the Warriors. The 2027 product has a eye-popping 0.18 earned run average and has struck out 183 batters.
