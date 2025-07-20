Vote: Who is The Top Returning Virginia High School Running backs in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opporutunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective position.
Now is the time to let High School on SI know who the top high school running back is returning for the 2025 season.
Voting ends Friday, August 15 at 11:59 ET.
Savion Hiter, Louisa County, Senior
Hiter is an All-American recruit and one of the top running backs in the 2026 class. Last season for the Lions, he compiled 1,897 all-purpose yards (1,698 rushing, 199 receiving), 29 touchdowns, 156 carries, and 10.8 yards per carry.
Sirpaul Cheeks, Varina, Senior
Cheeks is a three-star recruit who just announced his commitment to West Virginia. Last season for the Blue Devils, he had 1,496 all-purpose yards, 18 touchdowns, 900 rushing yards on 38 carries (23 YPC), and 22 catches for 265 receiving yards.
Michael Farley Jr., Varina, Senior
Farley is a three-star recruit and Hampton commit who just transferred from St. Christopher's to Varina for the 2025 season. Last year, he compiled 1,367 all-purpose yards, 1,003 rushing yards on 128 carries, 247 receiving yards and 29 catches, and 11 touchdowns.
Lawrence Hewlett Jr., Prince George, Junior
Hewlett rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns on 207 carries, and made five catches for 97 yards and one TD for the Royals in 2024.
Tayshawn Branche, Maury, Junior
As a sophomore in 2024, Branche was part of an undefeated Commodores squad that repeated as VHSL Class 5 state champions.
Daeron Ferguson, Thomas Jefferson, Senior
Ferguson made the transfer from Highland Springs to Thomas Jefferson for his senior season. Last year, he was named First Team All-Metro and totaled 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns on 155 carries and caught five passes for 56 yards.
Ty'jae Curtis, Oscar Smith, Junior
Curtis was part of the TIgers' VHSL Class 6 state championship team in 2024. In the process, he rushed for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 carries, and averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
Amari Priyear, Bethel, Senior
Priyear ran for 1,515 yards and 24 touchdowns on 175 carries, and made 14 receptions for 138 yards in his junior season with the Bruins.
Charles Jackson, Norview, Senior
Jackson finished First Team All-Region in 2024 and totaled 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns. He transferred from Green Run to Norview for his senior year.
Darren Williams, Varina, Senior
Williams transferred from Hermitage to Varina and will be the third senior running back to watch for that squad in 2025. Last season as a junior, he finished with 600-plus rushing yards and 250-plus receiving yards as the Stallions reached the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.
Terrance Ealy Jr., Green Run, Junior
Ealy rushed for 1,016 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Stallions, who reached the 2024 VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.
JaShon McIntyre, Denbigh, Senior
McIntyre had a productive 2024 season as a junior for the Patriots, as he received honors for All Region First Team Punt Returner, Second Team All Purpose Offense, and Honorable Mention Kick Returner.